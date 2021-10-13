CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Snipp Interactive Forecasts Record Profitable Quarterly Revenue of over USD 5.3 Million for Q3 2021

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp' or the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that it has generated the highest ever quarterly revenue in the Company's history with the revenue for Q3 2021 forecasted to exceed USD $5.3 million. This milestone reflects more than 145% year-over-year revenue growth from Q3 2020 which had revenue of USD 2.1 million and over 75% revenue growth from Q2 2021 which had revenue of USD 3.0 million. Over the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company has recorded approximately USD 11 million in revenue which is over 65% higher than the comparable nine months in 2020 which had revenue of USD 6.5 million and over 25% higher than the entire twelve months in 2020 which had revenue of USD 8.7 million.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

PLAYGON Increases Betting Handle 1,500% to Surpass $24.2 Million in First Half of October

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Playgon Games Inc. (TSX-V:DEAL)(OTCQB:PLGNF)( Frankfurt: 7CR) ('Playgon' or the 'Company'), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that it surpassed $24.2 million in player betting turnover in the first half of October, up from $1.6 million for the entire month of September, an increase of over 1,500%.
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

Informatica sets terms for it IPO, to raise up to $928 million

Informatica Inc. has set IPO terms for its initial public offering, as the California-based data management software company looks to raise up to $928.0 million. The company is offering 29.0 million shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $29 and $32 a share. With 229.6 million Class A shares and 44.1 million Class B-1 shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $8.76 billion. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "INFA." Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are the lead underwriters. The company recorded a net loss of $36.3 million on revenue of $675.5 million during the six months ended June 30, after a loss of $102.8 million on revenue of $619.3 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.4% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Crypto exchange Bakkt, owned by ICE, falls in trade debut on NYSE

Shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. , the digital asset marketplace that was launched in 2018 by Intercontinental Exchange , fell on Monday in its first day trading, down around 2%. Its debut on the ICE-owned NYSE marks the consummation of its merger with special purpose acquisition corp, or SPAC, VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings , which it combined with in a deal with an enterprise value of about $2.1 billion. SPACs are companies that raise funds by going public and then acquire a business or businesses. VPC is backed by Chicago-based Victory Park Capital. Bakkt is headed Gavin Michael who was head of technology for Citigroup Inc.'s global consumer bank.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Europe#Canada#Snipf#Company#Ebitda
MarketWatch

Albertsons raises quarterly dividend by 20% to 12 cents a share

Supermarket operator Albertsons Cos. Inc. said Monday its board has approved a 20% increase in its quarterly dividend, raising it to 12 cents a share from 10 cents. The new dividend will be payable Nov. 12 to shareholders of record as of Oct. 29. Shares were up 3.6% premarket and have gained 62% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Charles Schwab stock rises toward another record after profit, revenue rise above forecasts

Shares of Charles Schwab Corp. climbed 1.1% toward another record in premarket trading Friday, after the discount broker reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as continued bullish investor sentiment helped produce a five-fold increase in trading revenue. Net income rose to $1.53 billion, or 74 cents a share, from $698 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 84 cents beat the FactSet consensus of 81 cents. Revenue grew 86.7% to $4.57 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $4.52 billion. Net interest revenue increased 51.2% to $2.03 billion, just shy of the FactSet consensus of $2.04 billion, while trading revenue soared 432.6% to $964 million to beat forecasts of $897.3 million. Total client assets as of Sept. 30 was $7.61 trillion, up from $6.69 trillion at the end of 2020. The stock, which closed at a record $78.11 on Thursday, has run up 47.3% year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16.8%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Trademarks
Place
Vancouver, CA
techxplore.com

India's Infosys reports strong quarter, hikes revenue forecast

Indian software giant Infosys said Wednesday it expects to grow faster than previously projected after reporting quarterly earnings that beat analyst estimates. The company reported revenues of 296 billion rupees ($3.9 billion) in the three months ending September 30, an increase of 20.5 percent compared to the same quarter last year.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Inuvo Announces Preliminary Third Quarter 2021 Revenue of $16.5 Million, 79% Year-Over-Year Growth

Inuvo, Inc., a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, announced preliminary unaudited revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaling an estimated $16.5 million, an increase of approximately 79% year-over-year, as compared to the third quarter of 2020, and approximately 31% sequentially as compared to the second quarter of 2021. IntentKey and ValidClick revenues are expected to be up roughly 62% and 21% sequentially.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Snipp Interactive Inc. To Present at the LD Micro Conference on October 13

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ('Snipp', the 'Company') (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce that Snipp has been invited to present at the LD Micro Main Event conference in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air on October 13 at 12:30pm EST. The Company will also have a virtual presentation that will be broadcast by LD Micro for anyone who is unable to attend in person. While at the conference, the Company will provide details on its business plan to continue to expand into other markets and segments as well as provide more clarity of the strength and leverage of the SnippCARE Platform. Snipp's management will also be conducting one-on-one in person meetings with conference attendees.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Recruiter.com Details Growth Strategy and Issues Revenue Forecast for Q3-Q4

Expects organic sequential quarterly growth of over 25% for Q3 and Q4. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ('Recruiter.com'), a recruiting solutions platform, highlighted today the company's growth strategy and issued a revenue forecast through Q4 of 2021. '2021 has been an...
MARKETS
investmentu.com

What is Revenue vs. Profit?

Two of the first financial metrics every investor wants to know about—and companies are apt to report—are revenue vs. profit. They are, after all, the two most important indicators of financial health. The more revenue a company sees, the more money it has coming through the door. The more money it keeps, the higher the profits it records.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
bitcoinist.com

NAGA Reports Record Quarter with 157% Growth YOY: Close to USD 21 Million in Revenue and USD 5.2 Million Preliminary EBITDA in Q3 2021

Total revenue for 2021 already over USD 48 million. Trading revenues from cryptocurrencies increased significantly. Hamburg, October 11, 2021 – NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, has announced its unaudited preliminary group figures for the 3rd quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
dallassun.com

Hemp and E-Liquid Products Maker Savage Enterprises Announces Quarter-Over-Quarter Revenue Growth of 100%

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2021 / Industry-leading e-liquid and hemp-derived cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ('Savage') today announced that during the third quarter of 2021 it achieved quarter-over-quarter growth in unaudited revenue of 100%, to $20,048,764 from approximately $10,000,000, and up from $5,262,603 in the first quarter, primarily driven by the growth of its award-winning hemp products brand Delta Extrax , under which Savage sells hemp-derived delta-8-THC, delta-9-THC, delta-10-THC, THC-P, THC-O, HHC, and other emerging cannabinoid products.
INDUSTRY
mobilesyrup.com

Samsung predicts record-high Q3 revenue, likely thanks to chip sales

Samsung Electronics has revealed its earnings predictions for the third quarter of this year — and the numbers look very good. The South Korean company says its revenue could potentially hit KRW 73 trillion (roughly $76 billion CAD), with an operating profit of KRW 15.8 trillion (roughly $16 billion CAD).
TECHNOLOGY
IBTimes

Samsung Forecasts Near-30% Jump In Q3 Operating Profit

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics defied the global supply chain challenges to forecast a near-30-percent jump in third-quarter operating profits on Friday. The world's biggest smartphone maker said it expected its operating profits to reach around 15.8 trillion won ($13.3 billion) in a regulatory filing, up 27.9 percent year-on-year.
ECONOMY
siliconangle.com

Samsung expects third-quarter operating profit to set three-year record

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. today posted its preliminary earnings report for the third quarter, disclosing that operating profit jumped an estimated 28% year-over-year in the three months ended in September. The South Korean electronics giant believes that it generated an operating profit of about 15.8 trillion won or approximately $13.26...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy