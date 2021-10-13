CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Watch Jimmy Fallon and Chris Stapleton sing a tribute to Nancy Meyers movies

By Samantha Kubota
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTV host Jimmy Fallon and musician Chris Stapleton put together a hilarious sketch that aired Tuesday night about the classic Nancy Meyers rom-com aesthetic we all wish we could have. “Big windows, strong women, scarves cashmere and the pants are linen,” Stapleton sings. They also note the high quality of...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Watch Madonna Hilariously Make Jimmy Fallon Squirm During All-Time Great Tonight Show Interview

Madonna has been pushing boundaries and subverting public opinion for almost five decades, whether you hate her or love her. As one of pop music’s greatest provocateurs, she's still pushing people’s buttons and making any mere man shutter with her antics, rebellious attitude and outspokenness. Though as many interviews as Madonna has done over the decades, I'm not sure anything will ever top her recent chat with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. She's appeared on the late-night show numerous times, yet this appearance seemed incredibly awkward for Fallon. As a matter of fact, he was actually squirming while trying to interview the music superstar.
MUSIC
CMT

2021 CMT Artists Of The Year Honoree: Chris Stapleton

Though his 2020-released and Country Music Association Album of the Year award-winning fourth studio album was entitled Starting Over, in many ways, the year represented a slightly better than usual year of business for 2021 CMT Artists of the Year honoree Chris Stapleton. In his two-decade career, he’s penned as much critically acclaimed material for himself as he has for others. This has led to nine ASCAP Country Music Awards, five Grammy Awards, seven Academy of Country Music Awards, ten Country Music Association Awards, and three previous times being honored as one of CMT’s Artists of the Year. However, 2021 found Stapleton emerging from the pandemic at a level wherein he may be at what can be best described as an elevated level of a creative peak.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Meyers
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Soompi

Watch: “Squid Game” Cast Dishes On The Drama’s Global Success On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The cast of “Squid Game” made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to talk about their show and share behind-the-scenes details!. Lee Jung Jae started the interview by explaining the plot of the hit show, describing the mysterious survival game with a reward of 45.6 billion won (approximately $40 million) that his character Sung Ki Hoon, along with 455 others, fight to the death in.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Squid Game Cast Plays Schoolyard Games On Jimmy Fallon

The Squid Game cast came on Jimmy Fallon and played some schoolyard games. The Netflix hit series has taken the world by storm and it only makes sense that the late-night host would want to get in on the action. As with most guests on Fallon, Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, and Jung Ho-yeon took part in some lighthearted shenanigans. Slapsies and Rock, Paper, Scissors might be lighthearted fun on the talk show. But, on the streaming giant's biggest program, the children's games are a matter of life and death. Some of the actors also shared their take on the show becoming such a phenomenon among viewers.
TV SHOWS
hiphop-n-more.com

Chlöe Performs ‘Have Mercy’ on Jimmy Fallon: Watch

Chlöe officially made her solo debut last month with the new single ‘Have Mercy‘ which features production from Murda Beatz. The song has been doing quite well on streaming services and radio so far. The singer is currently on a promo run for it and prepping the release her debut album. She landed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night to perform the song for the first time on mainstream TV.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Bustle#Chrisstapleton
wkml.com

Luke Combs To Chris Stapleton: ‘Everybody Wants To Be You’

Luke Combs was full of love for his fellow artists when he accepted the “CMT Artists of the Year” honor from the live show in Nashville last night. Luke said in his speech talking to his musical hero, Randy Travis, who was seated in the crowd, “Randy, I watched you play in this building a few years ago with the Nashville Symphony Orchestra and was absolutely blown away, and to be in the same room with you again in the same place and to just have a small fraction of an impact on country music like you’ve had man, it’s incredible.”
MUSIC
Vulture

Oscar Isaac Serenades Lullabies to Jimmy Fallon

Oscar Isaac sat down with Jimmy Fallon to talk about his upcoming film Dune and to show off his guitar-playing skills. Isaac talked about his role as Duke Leto Atreides and how he “walked in beard first” on set. When asked about working with Timothée Chalamet, who plays his son, Paul Atreides, in the movie, he praised Chalamet’s performance. At the same time, Fallon joked about the father-son relationship between the actors, leading Isaac to share the original lullabies that he sings to his own kids. The Guatemalan actor rocked out on his guitar and belted out charming lyrics about hippopotamuses like “if you get too close to me, I might just bite your feet.” Dune won’t be the only place to get your Oscar Isaac fix. Isaac has been keeping busy with several other projects, including Scenes From a Marriage and The Card Counter, so there will be plenty of more moments to catch his famous beard.
CELEBRITIES
thecomicscomic.com

Tom Thakkar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Tom Thakkar made his Tonight Show debut on Thursday night, joking about how he knows he’s getting old by pointing out what buildings used to be, how Indiana seems more dangerous than New York City, and getting banned from Twitter. “Oh no. We’re about to hear a new noise.”
TV SHOWS
weisradio.com

Chris Stapleton teams with Carlos Santana on uplifting “Joy”

Chris Stapleton and Carlos Santana are bringing the “Joy.”. The Grammy winners have teamed up on an uplifting new song where Carlos’ signature guitar playing takes center stage alongside Chris’ vocals. Written and produced by the country singer, the song was inspired by the fear stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kelo.com

Chris Stapleton rescheduled to Nov 14th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Chris Stapleton has postponed his concert at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center for tonight. He posted on social media, “To all my friends in Sioux Falls, I am sorry to let you know that I am unable to perform tonight’s show due to laryngitis. I want you all to know this wasn’t a decision we made lightly. I was hoping that my voice would improve with time today, but it has only gotten worse. We sincerely apologize to every ticket holder & hope to see you all on the rescheduled date, 11.14.2021. We love you and appreciate your understanding.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Finger Lakes Times

Hashtags: #MyCrazyInvention | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy reads his favorite tweets with the hashtag #MyCrazyInvention. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights 11:35/10:35c. Get more The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: https://www.nbc.com/the-tonight-show. JIMMY FALLON...
TV & VIDEOS
ledger.news

A Tribute To Joni Mitchell Takes The Fallon House!

COLUMBIA – Closing out Sierra Rep’s 2021 Tribute Series, Maggie Hollinbeck leads A Tribute to Joni Mitchell, honoring the music of Canadian musician, singer-songwriter, and painter, Joni Mitchell. This powerful, soulful musical portrait includes new music and familiar favorities from a sensational group of musicians. Maggie Hollinbeck (lead vocals, guitar)...
COLUMBIA, CA
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy