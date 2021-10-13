CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Indictment: Texas man threatened Maryland doctor over COVID-19 vaccines

WBAL Radio
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas man was indicted on federal charges for allegedly threatening former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen over the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, Scott Eli Harris sent a menacing message from his cellphone on July 12, 2020, to Wen because she supports COVID-19 vaccines. In an expletive-filled note, Harris wrote, in part: "Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12-gauge promises I won't ... I can't wait for the shooting to start."

www.wbal.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump sues Jan. 6 panel to block records

Former President Trump on Monday filed a federal lawsuit against the Jan. 6 select committee seeking to block the panel from obtaining his administration's records from the National Archives. "The Committee’s request amounts to nothing less than a vexatious, illegal fishing expedition openly endorsed by Biden and designed to unconstitutionally...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Aubrey, TX
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Baltimore, MD
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Texas Health
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Health
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Leana Wen
CNN

Travis Barker was 'hands on' with Kourtney Kardashian's engagement ring

(CNN) — According to celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, Travis Barker did more than just present Kourtney Kardashian with a massive engagement ring. Schwartz told People magazine the rocker was actively involved in the design of the huge oval shaped diamond which she said is "a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy