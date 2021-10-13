Indictment: Texas man threatened Maryland doctor over COVID-19 vaccines

A Texas man was indicted on federal charges for allegedly threatening former Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen over the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the indictment unsealed Tuesday, Scott Eli Harris sent a menacing message from his cellphone on July 12, 2020, to Wen because she supports COVID-19 vaccines. In an expletive-filled note, Harris wrote, in part: "Never going to take your wonder drug. My 12-gauge promises I won't ... I can't wait for the shooting to start."