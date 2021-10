By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania state senator from the Gettysburg area is being accused of playing a critical role in the lead-up to the January 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. State Senator Doug Mastriano is being accused of also passing barricades and police lines as the mob took over the Capitol. A new Senate Judiciary Report highlighted former President Donald Trump’s faith that Sen. Mastriano was in his corner. The report also says that Mastriano and his wife also took part in the insurrection and organized buses to travel to Washington D.C. that day. Now the committee believes that Mastriano’s actions warrant further investigation. Senator Mastriano was stripped of his election review committee chairmanship after he got into it with State Senate President Jake Corman.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO