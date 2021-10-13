Student sit-in enters 2nd day at Howard University’s Blackburn Center
A Howard University student-led protest over housing conditions and a lack of representation on the school’s board of trustees has entered a second day. Students entered the Blackburn University Center on the school’s Northwest D.C. campus around lunchtime Tuesday and are refusing to leave until school administrators address demands for an in-person town hall with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick, the reinstating of affiliate trustee positions with voting power and a meeting with student leadership on future housing plans.wtop.com
