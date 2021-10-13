Student sit-in enters 2nd day at Howard University’s Blackburn Center

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is giving students the day off from classes on Tuesday to focus on their mental health. "I encourage every student to use this time to rest and to check in with each other during that day," Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement Sunday. "Reach out to a friend, a classmate, or colleague and ask them, ‘honestly, how are you doing?’"

