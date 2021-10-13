Arkansas Man Charged With Murder For Hardin County Killing
(Union, IA) — An Arkansas man is accused of killing 74-year-old Steve Reece inside Reece’s home in Union. First-degree murder charges have been filed against 22-year-old Osborn Eugene Gavel. Emergency responders were called to the home just after 5:30 a-m Tuesday about an “unresponsive male.” Reece was dead when they arrived and was identified as the homeowner. Investigators say Reece died after “being struck” by Gavel. The suspect and others had spent the night in Reece’s home. Gavel is being held in the Hardin County Jail.
