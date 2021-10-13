Arkansas Man Charged With Murder For Hardin County Killing

(Ames, IA) — Prosecutors in Ames are charging two people with the April death of a toddler. Police and paramedics found the injured child April 24th and the toddler was airlifted to a Des Moines where it died the next day. Ames Police say the results of an autopsy and their investigation led to the arrest of 26-year-old Danielle Olbrecht of Ames for child endangerment causing death. 25-year-old Trevin Nicholson was arrested in Centennial, Colorado on charges of first-degree murder and child endangerment causing death. Nicholson is awaiting extradition back to Iowa. Olbrecht is believed to be the child’s mother and Nicholson was the caregiver to the child at the time of the incident.

