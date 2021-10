Tesla stock is headed for an all-time high after a record delivery report for Q3, 2021. Let's take a look at what has Tesla stock headed to an all-time high over $900 a share. Tesla stock started the year at $735. It's now trading for about $805, an over 10% increase for the year. Here's why we think Tesla is headed for an all-time high and why we think the stock will keep gaining well over 10% each year for the coming decade.

STOCKS ・ 8 DAYS AGO