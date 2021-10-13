CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cloudy & Comfy Start Wednesday; Scattered Showers Possible

By Griffin Glasscock
wevv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: It is going to be a cool and dry start to Wednesday, but changes will move in during the mid-section of the day! We're going to be tracking a warm front to the west that will give the Tri-State warmer temperatures and a good opportunity of scattered showers. However, there will be a good chunk of the area that doesn’t see any rain today. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

