Cloudy & Comfy Start Wednesday; Scattered Showers Possible
TODAY: It is going to be a cool and dry start to Wednesday, but changes will move in during the mid-section of the day! We're going to be tracking a warm front to the west that will give the Tri-State warmer temperatures and a good opportunity of scattered showers. However, there will be a good chunk of the area that doesn’t see any rain today. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.www.wevv.com
