CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

New cases of Havana syndrome at US embassy in Colombia

By Gino Spocchia
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nYT65_0cPp1Hqo00

The US State Department has confirmed new cases of “ Havana syndrome” at the American embassy in Bogota, Colombia , a week before secretary of state Anthony Blinken is scheduled to visit the South American country.

A spokesperson for the state department, Ned Price, said it and US officials in Bogota were investigating a series of illnesses that were first reported by Bogota embassy staff in September.

As The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, staff at the embassy were first told about “unexplained health incidents” in an email in mid-September. It remains unclear exactly how many people have been affected.

A second email sent by US ambassador Philip Goldberg on 1 October confirmed that there were as an investigation into “additional Anomalous Health Incidents (AHI)” and vowed to take it “seriously, with objectivity and with sensitivity”, it was reported.

A US diplomat was reported as saying that families at first believed it was altitude sickness, and that a child was among those taken ill. The US embassy in Bogota is among the biggest operated by the US government, and located approximately 8,600 feet above sea level.

Signs of Havana syndrome include drowsiness, sickness, and fatigue. The illness was first reported by US officials stationed in Havana, Cuba, in 2016, and have since been reported at US embassies around the world.

According to the diplomat who spoke with The WSJ , although previous incidents targeted CIA employees, “Havana syndrome” could happen to anybody because the “technologies that are directed toward a place where people live.”

“If it’s a microwave or some other kind of advanced technology, it would affect other people,” he added.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the state department told The Independent that Mr Blinken had reached out to employees and families affected by the illness, and that it was being taken seriously.

"As part of the National Security Council-led interagency response effort and in coordination with our partners across the US Government, we are vigorously investigating reports of AHIs wherever they are reported,” the deaprtment said,

“ The interagency is actively working to identify the cause of these incidents and whether they may be attributed to a foreign actor, and is focused on providing care for those affected.”

Colombia’s president, Iván Duque, told The New York Times on Tuesday that he was aware of the reports of “Havana syndrome” among US staffers and said that his country’s intelligence officials were also investigating.

It comes after US President Joe Biden last week signed a law that provides increased funding and medical care for US government employees who fall ill with “Havana syndrome”.

He vowed to find "the cause and who is responsible" for the attacks amid reports of US embassy staff in Berlin, Germany, falling ill with symptoms associated with “Havana syndrome”.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

5 American families attacked with suspected sonic weapon at US Embassy in Colombia, days before Blinken arrives, report says

A suspected sonic weapons attack hit the U.S. Embassy in Colombia this week, impacting at least five American families who identified symptoms linked to the mysterious illness known as Havana Syndrome, people familiar with the situation said. The attack comes just days before Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to visit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
abc17news.com

‘CITGO 6’ oil execs held in Venezuela were picked up by country’s forces hours after Alex Saab’s extradition to US

Five United States citizens and a permanent resident who were serving house arrest in Caracas, Venezuela, were picked up by the country’s intelligence service SEBIN on Saturday, just hours after the extradition of Alex Saab, a Colombian financier close to embattled Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the families of two of the detainees and one of their lawyers told CNN.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Goldberg
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

US officials increasingly believe directed-energy attacks are behind Havana Syndrome cases, report says

US investigators increasingly believe that Havana Syndrome symptoms are caused by directed-energy attacks. Behind closed doors, officials reportedly believe a hostile foreign government such as Russia is responsible. Sen. Marco Rubio said that suggesting the symptoms are psychosomatic is "quackery." US officials are increasingly convinced directed-energy attacks by a hostile...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Venezuela suspends crisis negotiations as key Nicolas Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charges

A close ally of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has been extradited to the United States on money laundering charges, throwing negotiations aiming to ease the country’s political crisis into disarray.Prosecutors believe that Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel, could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American nation. His laywers said the charges are “politically motivated”.The 49-year-old Venezuelan envoy is due to make his initial appearance at court in Miami on Monday, a US Justice Department spokesperson said, in a move welcomed by...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Embassy#Us State Department#Colombia#Havana#Cia#The Us State Department#South American#The Wall Street Journal#Ahi#Wsj#The State Department
Telegraph

Lawmakers Insist Havana Syndrome Is Result of Attacks That Are 'Escalating'

Since 2016, more than 200 U.S. officials working abroad have reported experiencing “Havana syndrome” — a cluster of mysterious, unexplained symptoms including feeling pressure in their heads, dizziness, nausea and fatigue. While the reasons behind the phenomenon are still unclear, Politico reported that the government has turned up new evidence pointing to directed-energy attacks as the cause of the symptoms.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Voice of America

Biden Signs Law Helping 'Havana Syndrome' Victims

WHITE HOUSE — President Joe Biden on Friday signed legislation that will provide financial support to U.S. government employees believed to be suffering from the so-called Havana syndrome, mysterious health incidents that have affected American intelligence officers, diplomats and other personnel around the world. "Today, I was pleased to sign...
WHITE HOUSE, TN
WMTW

Sen. Susan Collins' bill to address Havana syndrome signed into law

WASHINGTON — Sen. Susan Collins was the lead sponsor of a bill signed into law by President Joe Biden on Friday in response to the so-called Havana syndrome. Havana syndrome gets its name from the U.S. Embassy in Cuba where cases of the mysterious illness first emerged among foreign service officers five years ago.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Cuba
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
Houston Chronicle

Biden signs legislation to aid U.S. personnel suffering from 'Havana Syndrome'

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden signed legislation Friday to provide financial aid to U.S. government personnel believed to be suffering from "Havana Syndrome," the mysterious illness that began afflicting diplomats and intelligence officers in Cuba's capital in 2016. The bipartisan bill authorizes the CIA and State Department to provide employees...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MedPage Today

'Havana Syndrome': A Real and Present Danger

Based on recent events and media reports, there is continued interest -- and occurrence -- of what has been called the "Havana syndrome." These "anomalous health incidents" (AHIs) first presented in 2016 in some two dozen personnel who were working at the U.S. Embassy in Havana, Cuba. The Signs and...
HEALTH
Grant Piper News

Mysterious Havana Syndrome Illness Might Be Crickets and Mass Delusion

Historical sketches of various cricket species.Insects, their way and means of living, R. E. Snodgrass, 1930. A new report has surfaced from 2018 claiming that Havana Syndrome is simply noisy crickets. Havana Syndrome is a condition that causes a rapid onset of pressure in the head, headache, balance issues, and tinnitus. Over the years, multiple overseas workers have reported feeling these symptoms that often occur in American embassies on foreign soil. The strange occurrence has led some to believe that Havana Syndrome is a new kind of weapon being tested and used on Americans by foreign powers.
WNMT AM 650

US State Department defends handling of ‘Havana Syndrome’

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The State Department on Thursday defended its handling of so-called Havana Syndrome health complaints, after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators said they were concerned the unexplained ailments were not being taken seriously enough. Around 200 U.S. diplomats, officials and family members overseas are believed to have...
U.S. POLITICS
Phys.org

Havana syndrome sees uptick in cases, concerns, and questions

In 2016, dozens of diplomatic staff at the U.S. and Canadian embassies in Havana began experiencing a sudden onset of health troubles with no apparent cause. They reported a variety of symptoms, including vertigo, nausea, vision and hearing difficulties, memory loss, and headaches. Many said they felt something pressing or vibrating around them or heard noises just before the symptoms appeared, leading some to suspect they had been exposed to a high-intensity burst of energy or sound waves.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Lawmakers urge Blinken to address increase in "Havana Syndrome" cases

A group of lawmakers is calling on Secretary of State Antony Blinken to do more to address an increasing number of Havana Syndrome cases among U.S. officials. In a letter obtained by CBS News, they call the situation a "significant, unmitigated threat to our national security." Suspected cases of Havana Syndrome have been reported in several countries in recent weeks. Intelligence and national security reporter Olivia Gazis joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Fugitive businessman close to Venezuela's Maduro extradited to US: source

A graft-accused Colombian businessman who is a close ally of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was on Saturday extradited to the United States from Cape Verde, a source in his legal team told AFP. Alex Saab "is in the plane and he is coming to the US," the source said. Saab and his business partner Alvaro Pulido are charged in the United States of running a network that exploited food aid destined for Venezuela, an oil rich nation mired in an acute economic crisis. They are alleged to have moved some $350 million out of Venezuela into accounts they controlled in the United States and other countries. They risk up to 20 years in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

292K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy