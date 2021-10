As Covid-19 continues to reshape the work environment, more and more companies are using the phrase “hybrid workplace” to describe their 2022 plans. But what does that really mean? Triangle Inno asked an entrepreneur who was doing it pre-pandemic – Justin Benson, CEO of Durham fintech Spreedly. He offered tips for CEOs who, as they mount their office comebacks are realizing that the “new normal” may be here to stay, and are trying to adjust accordingly.

DURHAM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO