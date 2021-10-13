CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

How 'Let's Go Brandon!' became the new unofficial anti-Joe Biden anthem

By Nick Allen
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePerhaps Nascar reporter Kelli Stavast misheard when the crowd around her riotously chanted "F--- Joe Biden!" during a live broadcast on NBC. "As you can hear...the chants from the crowd... 'Let's Go Brandon!' said Ms Stavast as she interviewed race winner Brandon Brown at Alabama’s Talladega Superspeedway. Since the moment...

Raccoon City
5d ago

I hope this follows and haunts Biden for what he did in Afghanistan. The man is mentally ill.

13
Lou Cummings
5d ago

Sing it loud and publicly at every chance and use it as the new official greeting to liberals.

5
Close2spectaculla
5d ago

They're even chanting in the protests in Rome

16
