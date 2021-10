Billionaires own newspapers and TV channels in the U.S. and France. The rich decide who gets to the presidency depending on their own economic interests. In the context of social conflict, the media are a tool to control the opinions of the masses. We need a decentralized source of information, on which no algorithm would be influenced by a minority for their own interests. And that’s why we need decentralized, unowned media to be able to share political knowledge with the people.

