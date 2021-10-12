indefensible

EXCLUSIVE: CBS has taken in for development I Give It 6 Months, a multi-camera romantic comedy from Jordan Young (Bojack Horseman), Party Over Here, the production company founded by the Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone, and CBS Studios. Written by Young, in this anti-romantic, romantic comedy, two emotional wrecks in their 30s fall in love despite judgmental friends, who assure them it’s a mistake. They say there’s someone for everyone, but should there be? Young executive produces with Party Over Here’s Samberg, Schaffer, Taccone and Ali Bell. CBS Studios is the studio. Young is showrunner and executive producer of Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy series Krapopolis for Fox. He began his career on as an animator on The Simpsons before moving on to write and produce Comedy Central’s Drawn Together. His other previous credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope, Life in Pieces and Son of Zorn. Party Over Here produces Hulu’s praised comedy series Pen15 and also is behind the upcoming SNL offshoot series MacGruber for Peacock.

