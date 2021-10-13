CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mid-Atlantic Three Stars: October 13

By John Piassek
theracingbiz.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar of Night was one of many winners for Arnaldo Bocachica and Jeff Runco on Saturday at Charles Town. Photo: Allison Janezic. Plenty of racing action took place throughout the Mid-Atlantic this past week. Here’s a look at the “three stars” of each track:. LAUREL PARK. FIRST STAR: SUPER GARNER....

bceagles.com

Atlantic Coast Qualifier, Three More Regattas On Tap For The Eagles

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College sailing will look to follow up a strong weekend with another full slate of events, headlined by the Co-Ed Atlantic Coast Qualifier hosted by Brown University. The women placed fourth in a field of sixteen last weekend at the Women's Atlantic Coast Qualifier and will look to continue their success in Providence, Rhode Island on Saturday and Sunday.
PROVIDENCE, RI
theracingbiz.com

WVBC: RAIM, RUNCO, BOCA HAVE HISTORIC NIGHT

David Raim was all smiles following a win in one of Saturday’s West Virginia Breeders’ Classics races. “So far, this is number one,” Raim said. “This is the best. This is the best.”. It was a remarkable moment, not for what Raim, a longtime owner, said, nor for what he’d...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

PARX PICKS AND HORSES TO WATCH: Oct. 12

Parx Racing has an 11-race card on tap for this afternoon. Post time for the opener is 12:55p.m., and we’ve got Parx picks. Race 910-8-6-7The challenge for the likely favorite in here, #10 Uncle Ernie (9-5), is the presence of other speed to his outside. He’s led at the first call in all four of his career starts, two of them wins, but today may have to hustle away from the gate to outfoot another speedster, #12 Fore Harp (12-1). How those two sort out the front end will go a long way towards determining the final outcome of the race… If they heat the pace up, one likely beneficiary is #8 Alpha Sixty Six (10-1), who is quite the intriguing entrant. Now trained by Kate Demasi, Alpha Sixty Six won at first asking in 2019 when trained by Todd Pletcher, was a credible fifth behind Tiz the Law in the G1 Champagne, and then was the beaten favorite in the G2 Remsen. But he’s been away since finishing fourth in an Oaklawn allowance in February 2020. His work tab is good enough to give you hope, though not strong enough on the page to be dispositive. You kinda thought he could be any kind when he started; now, more than 20 months since his last start, what will he show?
SPORTS
State
Delaware State
theracingbiz.com

PARX RACING HALL OF FAME ADDS THREE

Three trainers were inducted into the Parx Racing Hall of Fame October 12 on a day when Rock On Luke dominated the featured $100,000 Michael P. Ballezzi Appreciation Mile Stakes. The three entrants into the track’s hall are Robert “Butch” Reid, Jr., Patricia Farro, and Eugene Euster. Reid has won...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

1000 WINS FOR CLAUDIO GONZALEZ

On his way to leading all Maryland trainers in wins for a fifth consecutive year, Claudio Gonzalez earned his 1,000th career victory when MCA Racing Stable’s He’s a Shooter rolled to his third straight triumph in Thursday’s seventh race at Laurel Park. Ridden by Kevin Gomez, He’s a Shooter ($5.60)...
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

BACKTRACKS: RUN THE GANTLET’S CHAMPIONSHIP YEAR

Barely four weeks after saying goodbye to Horse of the Year Fort Marcy, trainer Elliott Burch watched three-year-old Run the Gantlet win the Washington, D.C. International, the same race that his champion stablemate had won at three and again at six in 1970. Fort Marcy was set to try again when an injury meant the Rokeby stalwart had to retire in late September 1971.
ANIMALS
theracingbiz.com

DELAWARE: JOYRUNNER HEADS WHITE CLAY CREEK

With five stakes winners already, Gun Runner has surged to the top of the first-crop sire list this year. Wednesday he could see a sixth added to the roster. His daughter Joyrunner is the 9-5 morning line favorite in Delaware Park’s $50,000 White Clay Creek Stakes October 13. The one-mile test goes as the seventh race, with a projected post time of 4:15.
DELAWARE STATE
Person
Jamie Ness
theracingbiz.com

LISTEN: OFF TO THE RACES LIVE OCTOBER 16

On the October 16 edition of Off to the Races, we’ll look back to last weekend’s West Virginia Breeders’ Classics and start looking ahead to Maryland Million. Plus plenty of handicapping and more. Maryland Million’s Jordyn Egan will join us on Off to the Races to discuss Maryland Million 2021....
SPORTS
theracingbiz.com

FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE BLOFELD

When the aptly named Maryland-bred Crabs N Beer rolled to a 9 3/4-length victory in the opening race Oct. 16 at Delaware Park, it did more than give observers an occasion to chuckle. The victory also provided young sire Blofeld with his first winner from four to start. Blofeld stands...
DELAWARE, NJ
theracingbiz.com

DELAWARE: ROCKY RUN STAKES POSES QUESTIONS

No Sabe Nada only cost $2,000 as a yearling. That makes the $98,500 he’s earned to date a pretty nice return on initial investment. Saturday’s $50,000 Rocky Run Stakes at Delaware Park will pose two new questions for the two-year-old Jersey Town gelding: can he manage two turns and can he handle open stakes company?
DELAWARE STATE
virginiasports.com

Three Cavaliers Competing at ITA Atlantic Regional Qualifying Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Three members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional qualifying tournament being held Thursday through Sunday (Oct. 14-17) in Annapolis, Md. Grad students Bar Botzer and Jackson Allen as well as sophomore Alexander Kiefer will be playing in the singles...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
#Mid Atlantic#Claiming Race#Mid Atlantic Three Stars#Laurel Park First Star#Dunham Thoroughbreds#Kcmh Racing Llc
theracingbiz.com

CHARLES TOWN PICKS AND ANALYSIS: October 16

1-4-5-6 In the Saturday night opener, a two-turn event for $5,000 claiming fillies and mares, #1 Whose That Lady (3-1) gets favorable inside draw for this spot and looks poised for mild upset here. #4 My Way Or Else (7-5) was second in latest local appearance during the summer and looms the solid favorite in this spot while seeking first win in 15 starts this year. #5 Kim’s Diamond (9-2) won two back and could atone for latest outing at a decent price. #6 Lil Sweetheart (10-1) gets the nod to round out the gimmicks at a big price.
CHARLES TOWN, WV
theracingbiz.com

THE RACING JOURNEY OF CHELSEY MOYSEY

“When she got headed up the stretch, I was a little concerned,” Chelsey Moysey recalled. “But when I saw her keep fighting, that’s when I knew we were going to get it. I started crying at the sixteenth pole.”. The “it” that generated those happy tears was the 28-year-old trainer’s...
DELAWARE, NJ

