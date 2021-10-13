ACGC takes ‘nothing to lose’ mindset into showdown with Van Meter

(Guthrie Center) ACGC coach Cody Matthewson calls it the biggest game in program history. The Chargers face Van Meter Friday night in a matchup of undefeated teams.

We’ll have the game for you on 96.5 FM KSOM. There’s no denying what’s at stake and that’s a district championship. It’s undoubtedly a big one. “I think that would be a very accurate statement,” says coach Matthewson. “You try not to treat it like that, but you’re playing the last game of the year and are undefeated and so is your opponent and playing the #1 team in the state. It’s something we’ve worked towards and somewhere we wanted to be at the end of the year.”

Not only has Van Meter been winning, but for the most part they’ve cruised. The Bulldogs have only trailed one time in their last 39 regular season games. “I think everybody in the state outside of everybody within our program on that practice field is probably going to have Van Meter circled as the favorite. The team has not lost a regular season game since 2015. They haven’t lost a district game dating back to 2014 so how could you not have Van Meter as the favorite? We are the true underdog.”

Four years ago coach Cody Matthewson inherited a team that had won one game in their two year history. Now they are ranked in the top ten and competing for a district championship. “This is a collective success thing. It’s not just one class, it’s not just one season. This has been a four year process. Getting those kids to buy into the culture and the identity has paid dividends. I have to tip my cap to everyone that’s been through us in the past because we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”

Matthewson points out his squad does not have a lot to lose in this game. Regardless of the outcome they will still at worst be the #2 seed in the district, lined up to host a playoff game next week. “What do we have to lose? It’s a David vs Goliath situation. Everyone is going to pick Van Meter to win this game and that’s fine. The only guys that have to believe is the guys that are on the sideline and the coaches that are out there and the guys on the field. At the end of the day we have nothing to lose. We are going to play like that and have fun with it. We’re going to embrace the moment and embrace this opportunity.”

Pregame coverage starts with the In the Huddle show at 5:15. The game kicks off at 7:00 on KSOM.