Van Meter, IA

ACGC takes ‘nothing to lose’ mindset into showdown with Van Meter

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Guthrie Center) ACGC coach Cody Matthewson calls it the biggest game in program history. The Chargers face Van Meter Friday night in a matchup of undefeated teams.

We’ll have the game for you on 96.5 FM KSOM. There’s no denying what’s at stake and that’s a district championship. It’s undoubtedly a big one. “I think that would be a very accurate statement,” says coach Matthewson. “You try not to treat it like that, but you’re playing the last game of the year and are undefeated and so is your opponent and playing the #1 team in the state. It’s something we’ve worked towards and somewhere we wanted to be at the end of the year.”

Not only has Van Meter been winning, but for the most part they’ve cruised. The Bulldogs have only trailed one time in their last 39 regular season games. “I think everybody in the state outside of everybody within our program on that practice field is probably going to have Van Meter circled as the favorite. The team has not lost a regular season game since 2015. They haven’t lost a district game dating back to 2014 so how could you not have Van Meter as the favorite? We are the true underdog.”

Four years ago coach Cody Matthewson inherited a team that had won one game in their two year history. Now they are ranked in the top ten and competing for a district championship. “This is a collective success thing. It’s not just one class, it’s not just one season. This has been a four year process. Getting those kids to buy into the culture and the identity has paid dividends. I have to tip my cap to everyone that’s been through us in the past because we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”

Matthewson points out his squad does not have a lot to lose in this game. Regardless of the outcome they will still at worst be the #2 seed in the district, lined up to host a playoff game next week. “What do we have to lose? It’s a David vs Goliath situation. Everyone is going to pick Van Meter to win this game and that’s fine. The only guys that have to believe is the guys that are on the sideline and the coaches that are out there and the guys on the field. At the end of the day we have nothing to lose. We are going to play like that and have fun with it. We’re going to embrace the moment and embrace this opportunity.”

Pregame coverage starts with the In the Huddle show at 5:15. The game kicks off at 7:00 on KSOM.

Western Iowa Today

Two dominant run teams set to collide when ACGC hosts South Hamilton

(Guthrie Center) Two teams with similar styles go head-to-head Friday when ACGC hosts South Hamilton in a Class 1A playoff matchup. The 7-1 Chargers and 4-4 Hawks are each employ a heavy rushing attack. ACGC leads Class 1A with 2,913 rushing yards while South Hamilton is 5th with 2,111. ACGC head coach Cody Matthewson admits the similar philosophies should simplify the preparation process. “It’s a knock ’em out, drag ’em out, fist fight in a phone booth type game. Same concepts. A lot of the same stuff we did in 2019. Defensively it’s going to come down to who knows how to stop their own offense.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Late season surge lands Tri-Center a playoff date with Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

(Neola) 5-3 Tri-Center matches up with 6-2 Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in a Class A playoff contest this Friday. Tri-Center has gone from 2-3 to the playoffs with three consecutive victories. Things looked bleak for the Trojans following a high ankle sprain to star running back and linebacker Brecken Freeberg midway through the year, but team turned things around. Coach Ryan Schroder fills us in on how they’ve done it. “I think the biggest thing for us is we had to deal with the injury to Brecken Freeberg. It’s been the kids just stepping up and making plays and putting the team ahead of themselves. They are just playing as a group right now and playing really strong. That’s what every coach wants is to play your best football at the end of the year. The kids have been bringing it every week.”
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

College Sports Weekly Recap

-Placed 76th at Bradley in 22:19. Quynton Younker, Sophomore, Defensive Line, Grand View. -Grand View beat William Penn 38-0. Ben Kingery, Sophomore, Linebacker, Northwestern College. -Northwestern beat Jamestown 63-7. Kingery made two tackles. Noah Nelsen, Junior, Cross Country, Simpson. -Placed 35th at the Jim Drews Invitational. AHSTW Graduates. Morgan Holtz,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

“Why I Coach” with CAM’s Todd Russell

(Anita) You’ll be hard pressed to find a coaching story more inspiring than Todd Russell. Russell’s life changed dramatically with a stroke on August 4th, 2014. Despite not being able to speak, Russell agreed to help out with CAM’s cross country program and it eventually led to head coaching jobs for boys and girls cross country along with boys track. Deb Brown was the one who initially brought him on board. “I could not speak. I just really couldn’t and coach Brown asked me a couple of times in 2016 ‘Hey why don’t you help me, why don’t you help me?’ I actually helped her and after that season Brian Fogleman asked me, ‘Hey why don’t you coach the boys.’ And so I did. CAM is a blessing to me after the stroke. Joe Wollum was a believer. I couldn’t even talk, but coach Wollum said, ‘You can coach anyway.’ That’s kind of funny. The kids really helped me. They just helped me so much. They had a lot of patience. The CAM family was really, really good for me.”
SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Van Meter downs ACGC for 6th straight undefeated regular season

(Van Meter) Van Meter defended their home field with a 41-7 win on Friday night. The Bulldogs secure the Class 1A, District 7 title. ACGC’s Cayden Jensen returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a TD and the Charger defense forced a 3 and out on Van Meter’s first possession, but after that the visitors had very little to cheer about the rest of the way. Van Meter quickly turned a Korbin Barck fumble recovery midway through the first quarter into points. Jack Pettit ran one in from 13 yards out to tie the game at 7-7. The rushing score from Pettit was the start of six unanswered scores for Van Meter, which runs their regular season win streak to 59.
VAN METER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Week 8 Football Stats-Friday, October 15th

The Vikings grab the 3rd playoff spot from 8-Player, District 9. Carter Johnson completed 11/12 passes for 123 yards with 3 TD’s and no interceptions. He also ran 18 times for 132 yards and two scores. Logan Roberts carried 20 times for 126 yards and a TD. Joshua Martin caught four passes for 40 yards and a TD. Levi Martin made seven tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss.
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

IGCA Announces Volleyball Hall of Fame Class

(Manning) Two people with ties to IKM-Manning will be inducted into the Iowa Girls Coaches Association Hall of Fame for volleyball. The 2021 class includes Kathy Lage, Jean Stadtlander, and Diane Lichtenberg. Lage retired from IKM-Manning after the 2019-20 school year. She coached from 1986-2019, compiling a record of 678-342-50....
VOLLEYBALL
#Chargers#American Football#Acgc#Guthrie Center Rrb
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Boy’s win Hawkeye Ten Cross Country Meet Crown

(Glenwood) The Glenwood boys cross country team placed five runners on the all-conference team and won the meet title with 52-points. Bryant Kellar led the Rams with a second-place finish supported by a sixth-place performance from Liam Hays, and Andrew Smith crossed the line in seventh. Jackson Griffin placed 17th, and Dillon Anderson, 18th.
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State get rare win at Kansas State

(Ames) Iowa State jumped out to a 27-7 lead and put away Kansas State 33-20 on the road Saturday. The Cyclones were led by Breece Hall’s 197 yard, two touchdown performance. Iowa State ran for 210 yards and passed for 208 as they improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in the Big 12. Brock Purdy was an efficient 22/25 passing. He connected with nine different receivers including Sean Shaw Jr. on an 11-yard TD pass.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Purdue upends #2 Iowa

(Iowa City) For the first time this season the Iowa Hawkeyes have come up short in college football. Purdue dealt the 2nd rated team in the nation their first loss, 24-7. Iowa’s defense had no answer for David Bell. The junior wide receiver from Indianapolis caught 11 passes for 240 yards and a touchdown. Purdue led 14-7 at the half and outscored Iowa 10-0 after the break. Aidan O’Connell passed for 375 yards and two touchdowns in the win for 4-2 Purdue.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Harlan wins Hawkeye Ten Conference Cross Country Meet

(Glenwood) Harlan placed four scoring runners in the top twenty and edged Glenwood for the Hawkeye Ten Conference team title on Thursday at Glenwood. The Cyclones scored 55-points, and Glenwood finished with 59. Harlan freshmen Lindsey Sonderman won the individual title, and her teammate Kaia Bieker finished second. Atlantic junior...
HARLAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Unsung Heroes Week 8: ACGC’s Cayden Jensen

(Guthrie Center) Cayden Jensen will be featured in an interview at halftime during KSOM’s broadcast of the ACGC at Van Meter football game. The Chargers senior is this week’s Unsung Hero. Jensen has turned in an impressive season, but sometimes gets lost amid the team’s other rushing options. He’s second...
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

#21 South Dakota hammers #16 UNI

(Cedar Falls) South Dakota stormed to 24-0 halftime lead and defeated UNI on Saturday, 34-21. The Coyotes go to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the conference. South Dakota rushed for 161 yards and threw for 153. Lake City, IA native Kody Case had a 25 yard reception. After a 3-1...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Western Iowa Today

Griswold encouraged by Week 7 performance despite loss

(Griswold) Griswold opposes 3-4 West Harrison in Week 8. Griswold is upbeat going into their Week 8 contest with the Hawkeyes. Even though they suffered a 61-0 loss last Friday night to Fremont-Mills, the team did some things well according to coach Chase Wallace. “The guys are feeling really confident. The scoreboard didn’t show it last week against Fremont-Mills, but in that first quarter we played right with them. That whole first quarter was a pleasant site to see because we had been getting off to really slow starts throughout the year. To comes out and match Fremont Mills’ size and intensity was great to see. The offense got rolling on that first drive and just couldn’t quite punch it in and we were able to get a stop against them. It was a really positive first quarter. After that turnovers and big plays kind of killed us, but those are things we are trying to get cleaned up. The guys are ready for Friday and we are really looking forward to it.”
GRISWOLD, IA
Western Iowa Today

Playoff spot up for grabs for Exira-EHK in Week 8

(Exira) Trey Petersen’s 500 yard passing performance last week has helped set up Exira-EHK with a chance to play their way into the playoffs. The 4-3 Spartans can get in with a win against 3-4 Coon Rapids-Bayard. Exira-EHK coach Tom Petersen says the top priority for his defense will be...
FOOTBALL
Western Iowa Today

Creston squares off against topped ranked Harlan

(Creston) Creston is battling for a spot in the play-offs with two regular-season games remaining. On Friday night, the Panthers, 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the district face undefeated Harlan. Creston Head Coach Brian Morrison says the goal is contention for the postseason entering weeks eight and nine. Coach Morrison...
CRESTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

