PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ben Simmons practiced with his teammates on Sunday for the first time since ending his hold out and returning to the Sixers. Simmons’ teammates were happy to have him back on the court with them. Tobias Harris commented on the Simmons saga Sunday saying things were “perfectly fine.” “We’re grown men here,” Harris said. “This is not middle school, seventh or eighth grade. Oh, you did this to me, you did this…no, as soon as you step on the floor it’s basketball. Honestly, that’s the way it should be. We’re here for one thing, that’s to be the best...

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO