Palm Springs will hold a grand opening next week for its new Downtown Park. The event will be held on Oct. 21 at 5:30 p.m. prior to VillageFest at the new park, located at the intersection of Museum Way and Belardo Road, adjacent to the "Forever Marilyn" sculpture. Opening remarks will be made by City

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO