Try to convert a VM from local machine (Win10) Error 2

By zeetan
vmware.com
 5 days ago

I would like to convert "the local machine" (Win10) to a VM. I am using the vMWare vCenter Converter Standalone 6.2.0. But it show me always the same Error:. File-level volume clone error failed with sourcevolume id \WindowsBitmapDriverVolumeId=[44-4D-49-4F-3A-49-44-3A-49-83-FA-30-55-9D-6A-45-94-AF-9B-1D-5E-94-30-65] and target volume id 44=494?4:39444:3943(:/0355=):6544)?*;)=1>54)0356. Error code: 2. And the process will...

communities.vmware.com

