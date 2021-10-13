Try to convert a VM from local machine (Win10) Error 2

Can a VM be used to bridge two physical ethernet adapters to bridge two LAN networks? Moreover, can this be done to connect two Thunderbolt Adapters in Windows?. Thunderbolt Networking promises peer to peer networking, except you can't bridge two Thunderbolt Adapters in current Windows releases using 'Bridge Connections'. (actually you can do in earlier Win releases e.g. 1803). An Intel white paper was published in 2014 showing how to do it. You can't do it any longer in Windows.

