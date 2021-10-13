CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Origin Investments Launches $350M Multifamily Credit Fund

By Paul Bubny
connectcre.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago-based private real estate manager Origin Investments has launched a $350-million Multifamily Credit Fund designed to give qualified purchasers a passive income stream. The fund’s low-risk income stream comes from conservatively leveraged Freddie Mac K-Deal and SBL B-Piece certificates backed by cash flowing and geographically diversified multifamily mortgage loans. The fund targets a total net annual IRR of 8%-10% and a 6%-8% net annual yield.

