Origin Investments Launches $350M Multifamily Credit Fund

In a sign of continued interest in multifamily properties across the region, Los Angeles-based Canyon Partners spent $49 million, or $526,881 per unit, to acquire the 93-unit Charter Palms property in Sunnyvale, according to public documents filed with the county. The sale, which closed on October 5, was brokered by Ray Rodriguez and Tony Zizzo of The R&Z Group, affiliated with Compass in the Bay Area. The seller was an entity associated with the Anderson and Shelchuk families.

SUNNYVALE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO