Origin Investments Launches $350M Multifamily Credit Fund
Chicago-based private real estate manager Origin Investments has launched a $350-million Multifamily Credit Fund designed to give qualified purchasers a passive income stream. The fund’s low-risk income stream comes from conservatively leveraged Freddie Mac K-Deal and SBL B-Piece certificates backed by cash flowing and geographically diversified multifamily mortgage loans. The fund targets a total net annual IRR of 8%-10% and a 6%-8% net annual yield.www.connectcre.com
