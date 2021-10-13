To help students recover from the pandemic, education leaders must prioritize equity and evidence

The Center for Collegiate Recovery offers support to UTSA students recovering from “substance use disorders and/or behavioral addictions.”. Michael Vela, program manager of the center, explains that the key goal of the organization is to help students stay on track with their recovery while also succeeding in college. “Our primary goal is really to help students who are recovering from substance use disorders and addiction. We’re here to provide them the support to succeed in college and maintain recovery at the same time. Both things are equally challenging and oftentimes having that support can make a difference,” Vela said.

