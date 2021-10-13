CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Take a deep breath. Relax. The Leafs marathon is about to begin

By Jon Steitzer
theleafsnation.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article82 games is a long time. 82 games is especially long when you know the Leafs are a good enough team to fall on the playoff side of the equation even if they half ass it throughout the year and don’t particularly have anything to prove in the regular season. Instead this year is all about playoff success. That’s going to make for an interesting regular and one that could feel pretty pointless at times. That’s probably not the best way to hype a season that others are calling the last dance for this Leafs core, but let’s start with how that narrative is downright goofy anyway.

theleafsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
theleafsnation.com

The Leafs seek redemption as a new season opens with a playoff rematch

Preseason is finally over and the dawn of a new Leafs season is upon us. Now freed from the constraints of the all-Canadian North Division, the Leafs will take on all 31 other NHL teams this season, but the theme of this season is redemption. It is about finally rising above the middling results of seasons past and truly achieving something, so it’s only fitting that the Leafs open the season against the bitter rivals who eliminated them back in May, and in the process, handed them their most embarrassing set of losses in franchise history. I am of couse talking about the Montreal Canadiens.
NHL
kingstonthisweek.com

GREAT GRIT: Maple Leafs dig deep in opening win over Canadiens

As much as the Maple Leafs need flash, it’s their blue-collar effort and goaltending that will make the difference in this new 82-game season. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Lack of those hurt them in the playoffs against Montreal last year and...
NHL
The Dream Shake

After loss to Raptors, Rockets fans need to take a deep breath

Last night the Houston Rockets got ousted from the 2021-22 NBA Postseason following a 107-92 loss to the... oh wait it’s still the pre-season? Based on social media reactions it’s pretty damn hard to tell. So, uh, let’s try this again, last night the Rockets took their lumps - in...
NBA
theleafsnation.com

Maple Leafs 2021-2022 Player’s Point Projections

Editor’s note: I’m very excited to have a good friend of the blog Clay Collins making his TLN debut today in a guest post. My fingers are crossed that we can make it more of a regular thing. Clay has been developing a player point projection model, and admittedly I’m a sucker for it as I am a sucker for anything that gives me a range to work with rather than an absolute number. I encourage you all to check out Clay’s work, and give him a follow on twitter. Hopefully this will lead to more of his work appearing on The Leafs Nation.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rasmus Sandin
Person
Dennis Rodman
Person
Wayne Simmonds
Person
Travis Dermott
Person
Jason Spezza
Person
Auston Matthews
theleafsnation.com

What to expect from the Toronto Marlies this season

The Toronto Marlies’ season begins this Saturday, and questions remain about their starting lineup. The top-end of their lineup looks pretty set with players like Josh Ho-Sang, Nicholas Robertson, and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, likely playing a lot of minutes. However, there are also a few players who’ve arrived via the Toronto...
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Rumours: My Leafs reclamation project addiction

Long before Josh Ho-Sang, years before Alex Galchenyuk, I developed a problem. It is the firm belief that any highly touted prospect or struggling veteran that couldn’t find their footing with their current organization should be acquired by the Leafs on the cheap, and it would be worth seeing if Toronto could turn them around.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The Leafiest Leafs game to ever Leaf

Meet the new team, same as the old team. Look, obviously it’s only the second game of the season. Obviously it’s the second half of a back-to-back with travel. Obviously they’re still without Matthews. Obviously they’re still figuring out things and shaking off that start of the season rust. Obviously Ottawa’s first goal should’ve been waived off and the other two were bad bounces. Obviously the refs didn’t help their case either.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Leafs day after thoughts: Is Pierre Engvall for real?

The Toronto Maple Leafs returned to a sold-out Scotiabank Arena with a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. To start the game, you had the Leafs come out with new white chinstraps on their helmets. I like. Toronto also had a new helmet sponsor in TikTok. I like this too.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leafs#Marathon#Deep Breath#Flyers#Bulls#The New York Knicks
theleafsnation.com

Toronto Maple Leafs hope to keep momentum going into season’s first battle of Ontario

After a rough start to the season opener where Jack Campbell was forced to bail out his teammates early and often during the first half of the opening frame, the team was able to settle down and control play for the remaining 50 minutes en route to a 2-1 win over their rival Montreal Canadiens. Winning a season opener against a rival is about as must-win as any game this early in the calendar can get for a team so the Toronto Maple Leafs will now look to ride that high of coming out on top of what was surely the most important Leafs vs Habs game of the past year into a game two matchup against the Ottawa Senators.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Marlies finalize roster as excitement builds for opening day

Toronto Marlies hockey is back. Training camp is finally over, and now it’s time to get down to business. And that starts with a back-to-back at home against the Manitoba Moose on Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The Marlies are looking forward to a new season with some different faces. One...
NHL
MLB

TA relaxed about playoffs: 'Have fun with it'

HOUSTON -- Three letters define the current exciting state of Tim Anderson’s baseball career. Some would guess those letters as M-V-P. But the real answer is F-U-N, a point reinforced by the White Sox shortstop many times over the past three seasons. It’s not always an easy goal to achieve when success for a hitter, as an example, is defined by getting hits in just three out of 10 at-bats, but Anderson seems to have found a happy balance.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
theleafsnation.com

Report from the Rock: Growlers Training Camp Opens

For the first time since March of 2020, the Newfoundland Growlers now officially have a roster of players. The team has announced the initial training camp roster for the 2021-22 season and in addition to the seven players signed to ECHL deals last month the roster includes 11 AHL-contracted players from the Toronto Marlies (two of whom being St. John’s locals Zach O’Brien and Marcus Power), two players loaned to the team from the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate, the Manitoba Moose, a local player (Kyle McGrath) on a Professional Try-Out, and newly un-retired Captain James Melindy.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

There is no easy path to keeping Morgan Rielly beyond this season

The second Charlie McAvoy was signed today my mind went where any reasonable person’s mind should go, and that was to how it affects the Leafs. Contracts for Seth Jones, Darnell Nurse, Dougie Hamilton, and others already set the bar high for Morgan Rielly and should have essentially torched the idea of Rielly accepting a team friendly contract under the $7M mark. Now team friendly seems like $8M. The McAvoy contract makes that even harder…
NHL
chatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings game vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Dylan Larkin to make preseason debut

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game. Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit. TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type!
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Hutchinson not at Marlies practice following Mrazek’s injury last night

As per our own Marlies reporter, Nick Barden, Michael Hutchinson is not on the ice with the Marlies this morning…. This of course follows the news last night from the Leafs. Groin injuries for goaltenders are fairly common, and we’ve seen the impact that it has had on Frederik Andersen and Garrett Sparks in the past. The fact that the Leafs have the ability to run with Jack Campbell for a while softens the blow, but having the Leafs new goaltender immediately go on the shelf is ungood and quintessentially Leafy.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Keefe’s Leafs: what is this team doing differently?

After two incomplete seasons as the Leafs’ head coach, it feels like Sheldon Keefe has been around here a long time. But at the head coaching position in the NHL, he came into this season with just over 100 games under his belt, a little more than 1 full season.
NHL
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings: Larkin suspended in ‘weird’ first game, Bertuzzi looks healthy

Dylan Larkin will not play in Saturday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. Larkin was racing Tampa’s Mathieu Joseph for the puck about midway through the second period Thursday night. He cut in front of Joseph to establish position along the boards, and turned his back to Joseph who gave him a shove from behind.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

The TLN Three Stars: Maple Leafs finally start on time in 3-1 over Ottawa

After two shaky games where the Toronto Maple Leafs continued their habit of getting completely outplayed by their opponents during the first ten minutes, the script was reversed with two early Leafs goals being all that was needed in a 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators. It was without a doubt the best team performance from the boys in blue and white thus far into the young season. Even with Ottawa nearly tying the game late in the second period before an offside review overturned what would have been the game tying goal, Toronto controlled play and dominated their provincial rivals through most of the contest.
NHL
theleafsnation.com

Toronto Maple Leafs: 3 stars from week one of the season (October 12-16)

Week one is officially in the books for the Toronto Maple Leafs after a long wait for the start of the regular season. Toronto started their first week playing none other than Canadian teams after playing them for the entirety of last year, so I’m just happy they got past this week so they can start playing some American teams for the first time since 2020.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy