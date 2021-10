ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — An Albany woman faces weapon possession and menacing charges after an incident Wednesday morning. At approximately 10:15 a.m., officers responded to a home on the 600 block of Second Street between Ontario Street and North Manning Boulevard for reports of a person with a weapon. Arriving officers learned that an altercation had taken place inside the home and that during the argument, Ashma Ouselle, 22, pointed a loaded handgun at another individual and threatened to shoot them.

ALBANY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO