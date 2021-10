It’s an overcast yet still balmy day by the Pacific Ocean here at Doheny State Beach in Orange County on Sunday, 26 September, as music fans fill the park for the conclusion of this weekend’s Ohana Festival. Festival curator Eddie Vedder has headlined the previous two nights, but this will only be Pearl Jam‘s second show of the year following their 2021 debut the previous week at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Due to the postponement of the band’s 2020 spring tour, tonight will also be Pearl Jam’s first California show since 2013. Thus a lot of eager alternative rock fans have made their way here to the tranquil Southern California beach town of Dana Point.

