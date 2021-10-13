CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmeston, NY

NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY H...

Daily Star
 6 days ago

NOTICE OF UNCLAIMED PROPERTY HELD BY Norton's Gas, Inc., Edmeston. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Section 402 of the Abandoned Property Law of the State of New York that a report of unclaimed amounts of money has been compiled and will be sent to the State Comptroller. The unclaimed amounts of money consist of refund payments for unused propane determined upon account termination. A copy thereof is on file and open to public inspection at the NortonÂ's Gas building located in Edmeston, NY. Such held money will be paid to proven entitled parties by Norton's Gas, Inc., through the thirteenth day of November. On the twelfth day of December, any remaining unclaimed amounts of money will be forwarded to the Comptroller of the State of New York, and that it shall thereupon cease to be liable therefore.

