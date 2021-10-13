CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

French Invasion: Benoit St. Denis Signs with the UFC

 5 days ago

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, Dana White's Contender Series, The Ultimate Fighter and PFL live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. A few days ago, Combate revealed that the Ultimate Fighting Championship had signed...

"Everyone saw you cheat", "You are a champ" – Miesha Tate hits out at Aspen Ladd; Ladd responds

Aspen Ladd had her fight against Macy Chiasson at UFC Vegas 38 cancelled after failing to make weight. The fight was set to take place in the main card of the event headlined by Thiago Santos vs Johnny Walker. Initially, weighing-in Ladd came in at almost 142 lbs, more than 6 lbs above the limit. She couldn't make weight with the use of a towel as well.
Report: Nate Diaz may be in fight limbo as UFC attempts to re-sign younger Diaz brother

Those hoping to see Nate Diaz return to the Octagon soon against Vicente Luque (or anyone else for that matter) better re-adjust their expectations. According to Luque's manager, Ali Addelaziz, Nate's UFC contract is almost finished and the promotion isn't likely to let him fight it out without first agreeing to a contract extension.
Aspen Ladd responds to Miesha Tate weigh-in attack — 'I didn't get it done'

Former UFC women's 135-pound champion Miesha Tate lit up No. 3-ranked bantamweight contender Aspen Ladd for trying to "cheat" the scale at the UFC Vegas 38 weigh ins last Friday in "Sin City," insisting Ladd and her team orchestrated the wobbly, towel-covered attempt to shrink from 141 pounds to 136.
Dana White
Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Ladd vs Dumont

The middle card in October's five-event line-up features the second consecutive main event featuring female fighters, as Aspen Ladd and Norma Dumont meet in an impromptu featherweight clash just a week after Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez topped the marquee in their pivotal strawweight engagement. If you read this column...
Floyd Mayweather lauds Deontay Wilder's sacked ex-trainer as 'elite coach'

Floyd Mayweather Jr has paid tribute to Deontay Wilder's former trainer Mark Breland, who was sacked by the heavyweight following the second fight against Tyson Fury.A former welterweight world champion and Olympic champion, Breland was made the fall guy following Fury's seventh-round knockout win over Wilder in 2020.The Bronze Bomber was furious at Breland for throwing in the towel to end the contest, though many leaped to the support of the 58-year-old for prioritising his fighter's wellbeing.Mayweather wrote on Instagram: "Please hit the follow button if you want to follow a humble student, teacher, mentor, and coach in the sport...
Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor "Notorious" Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion's history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter's life, career, and net worth.
Dustin Poirier says Charles Oliveira fight at UFC 269 is 'signed, sealed, delivered'

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight title fight pitting Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier is nearly a done deal for UFC 269. Oliveira vs. Poirier is expected to headline UFC 269, which will take place on Sat., Dec. 11, 2021, streaming online via ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV). No location or venue has officially been confirmed by the promotion. However, Poirier suggest on social media that he had signed his contract to fight the reigning UFC Lightweight champion in December.
Georges St-Pierre weighs in on the performance of Nick Diaz at UFC 266: "For sure he was rusty"

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St-Pierre weighed in on the performance of Nick Diaz at UFC 266, saying that "for sure he was rusty.". After more than six years away from the Octagon, Diaz returned to the Octagon last month when he fought rival Robbie Lawler in a rematch that was 17 years in the making. After Diaz knocked out Lawler back at UFC 47 in 2004, the two rematched all these years later, with Diaz losing in the third round via TKO. It was a good performance overall by both fighters, who were praised by UFC president Dana White for their war, but Diaz still didn't do enough to get his hand raised. If you ask St-Pierre, ring rust played a factor in that.
Chris Curtis reacts after finally being signed to the UFC

A longtime veteran of the sport who has won five straight fights, Chris Curtis reacted after he finally signed a contract with the UFC. Curtis is a 34-year-old Ohio native who trains out of Xtreme Couture in Las Vegas, Nevada. After racking up a 26-8 record, he is finally getting his shot to fight in the UFC — though it won't come this weekend.
Francis Ngannou Believes Refusal To Sign Contract Extension Causing Issues With UFC

The relationship between current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the promotion continues to be on rocky terms. Ngannou spoke with host Ariel Helwani on the latest edition of his show The MMA Hour and talked about the continued contentious situation between him and the company currently. He opened up about how he believes that his refusal to sign a recent contract extension from the UFC is what has been the main cause of the issues.
MMA News: Former UFC Champion's Protege Signs With ONE Championship

Khabib Nurmagomedov is pretty busy handling Eagle Fighting Championship, which appears to be flourishing. While that speaks well for the former UFC lightweight champion, he can only accommodate so much talent from his end. Aware that this deprives talented fighters of a chance to grow, "The Eagle" needs to make...
Former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson advises Nate Diaz not to sign new UFC deal

A British politician who was one of the masterminds behind Brexit has offered UFC fighter Nate Diaz some unsolicited career advice. Dominic Cummings, a British political strategist and former chief adviser to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, suggested that Diaz should not sign a new UFC contract, and should instead wait until UFC President Dana White approaches him to set up a trilogy fight with former two-division champion Conor McGregor.
