French Invasion: Benoit St. Denis Signs with the UFC

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO