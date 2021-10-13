Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF)(FSE: P3U)("Argo Gold") has completed a 17 hole, 2670 metre drill program at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. Analytical results have been received and compilation of maps and interpretation are ongoing for all areas of drilling including Woco and Northgate. The exploration targets at the Uchi Gold Project area continues to be the narrow vein, high-grade gold mineralization; a common economic model in the Canadian Shield where a series of high-grade gold veins are mined using narrow vein mining methods. The 2021 drill program was designed to test additional new targets (75%) and expand known gold mineralization (25%). The 2021 exploration program extended the strike length of the mineralized zones at Woco, Northgate and Raingold as well as identified a new zone of mineralization 100 metres east of Raingold.

