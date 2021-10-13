CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive

charlottenews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSMUG21-18 Exploration diamond drill hole SMUG21-18 was drilled at 0-degree dip or flat and was designed to test, at depth, an interpreted Northeast trending intrusive mapped on surface, as seen above in Figure 1. SMUG21-18 was successful in the interception of a wide, low-grade silver impregnated northeast trending intrusive dike,...

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Mexus Revenues Increase At Its Santa Elena Mine; Seeks Exploration Partner

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that funds from its recent batch of activated carbon is expected to be received by October 28th. The next shipment of activated carbon is being readied and should ship for processing by November 1st. 'The company is seeking to speed up the activated carbon cycle from mine site to refinement over the coming months. Our end goal would be to have a 3 week recurring cycle of revenue from this process.' added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr.
charlottenews.net

Talisker Intersects High Grade Gold on Newly Defined 227 Vein at Bralorne West

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-054 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,789 metres consisting of 118 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the Bralorne Gold Project this year with a total of 87,960m (154 holes) since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020. There are currently 24 holes consisting of 8,594 samples at the assay laboratory that the Company expects to be received shortly.
charlottenews.net

Anaconda Mining Reports Q3 Production Results and Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource for Argyle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is today announcing production results and certain financial information from the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ('Q3 2021'). The Company is also pleased to announce an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate ('Mineral Reserve and Resource') for the Argyle Deposit prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') and 2019 CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines. The Mineral Reserve and Resource was prepared by Independent Qualified Persons Joanne Robinson, P.Eng., and Glen Kuntz, P.Geo., of Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ('Nordmin'), respectively. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars. The Company expects to file its third quarter financial statements and management discussion and analysis on or around November 4, 2021.
dallassun.com

Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading 417.92 g/t Ag Eq and 0.60 Meters Returning 822.30 g/t Ag Eq.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2021 / Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ('Fabled' or the 'Company') (TSXV:FCO)(OTCQB:FBSGF)(FSE:7NQ) is pleased to announce additional results from underground diamond drilling of the 1,200 meter underground drill program on the 'Santa Maria' Property in Parral, Mexico, see Figure 1. Figure 1- Longitudinal View...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mineralization#Minerals#Gold#Fco#Fbsgf#Fse#Ag
charlottenews.net

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 20 metres of 293.8 g/t AgEq at New Cambaya Target on the Curibaya Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received high-grade channel sampling results from the recently identified Cambaya target at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. The results from the first 20 channel samples taken from Cambaya have defined an area 1 kilometre (km) by 600 metres (m) with highlights of 20 m of 293.8 g/t AgEq, 11 m of 348.2 g/t AgEq, 9 m of 438.8 g/t AgEq, 2 m of 1,852.8 g/t AgEq and 2 m of 1,111.9 g/t AgEq (true width of channel samples unknown) (Figure 2). Channel samples were oriented perpendicular to veins and structures, when possible, as mapped in the field.
charlottenews.net

Graphite One Completes 2021 Field Program at 100% Owned Graphite Creek Deposit, Alaska

2021 Drilling Continues to Encounter Visible Graphitic Mineralization over Wide Intersections from Surface. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2021 field program ('Field Program') at its 100% owned Graphite Creek project in Alaska. The Field Program included infill and step out core drilling in the resource area and additional core and sonic drilling for geotechnical data collection in the proposed mill site and dry tailings/waste rock storage areas. Other work included access route engineering, surface water and groundwater hydrology studies, wetlands mapping and aquatic life surveys.
ALASKA STATE
charlottenews.net

Talisker Intersects 96.9 g/t Au over 0.5 metres within 34.58 g/t Au over 1.5 metres at Bralorne

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. ('Talisker' or the 'Company') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-058 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,254 metres consisting of 116 holes of the planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the project this year with a total of 87,425 metres (152 holes) having been drilled since Talisker initiated drilling at the project in February 2020. There are currently 22 holes consisting of 6,951 samples at the assay laboratory that are expected to be received by the Company shortly.
ECONOMY
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
Sentinel

Health alert for the drug Losartn

This National Institute on Food Drug Surveillance (Invima) has declared a health alert on health by the drug , a Losartn . This has been the drug used to treat high blood pressure , also known as hypertension or high blood pressure . In fact, this own importer of the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
BoardingArea

The USA sets 8th November as the magic date

A lot of people – including your writer and editor – have been waiting for the chance to return to the United States of America. Well, it seems the 8th November is the magic date, when the US will end its blanket travel bans, and base entry on vaccination status.
WORLD
ScienceAlert

Plankton Is Undergoing a Global Migration, With Dire Consequences For The Food Web

If Earth's temperature rises by a significant enough margin, we could see a major restructuring of the plankton species living in our oceans. Not only would the diversity of species radically change, but warming oceans could see plankton migrating from the tropics towards the poles, away from waters growing too warm for habitability. In fact, we may already be observing this shift in the last few decades, with some species documented farther north than we've ever seen them. This restructuring would have a major impact on oceanic ecosystems, as planktons form a vital component of both the oceanic carbon cycle and the food...
SCIENCE
charlottenews.net

Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report it has received a $ 2,000,000 payment in connection with the sale of a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on all payable metals from the mining rights of the Tansim lithium project (the 'Project') to Lithium Royalty Corporation ('LRC'). The sale is part of a transaction between Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Québec Inc. (collectively, 'Sayona Qc') and LRC announced on September 30, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy