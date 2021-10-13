CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: Toying with us: California's new law on gender-neutral toy sections

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia legislation just signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom requires all large stores to “maintain a gender-neutral section or area ... in which a reasonable selection of the items and toys for children that it sells shall be displayed, regardless of whether they have been traditionally marketed for either girls or for boys.” Having been led by many daughters through many toy sections, we have a few questions.

