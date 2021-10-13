CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Watch: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Play "Rocky Top" at Practice

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 5 days ago

Heading into Ole Miss-Tennessee, there has been plenty of generated hype to magnify this weekend's matchup into one of the most highly anticipated games for Tennessee Football in quite some time.

During this week's press conferences, Josh Heupel has noted the significance of this weekend, and Kiffin has touched on what a return to Knoxville entails while also praising the Tennessee program for their success in the past two weeks.

As for this weekend, anyone who has ever been on Rocky Top for a Saturday game-day has heard the infamous song, "Rocky Top."

And during Ole Miss' Tuesday practice, Kiffin is using the tune as a tactic to get his team motivated ahead of this weekend.

The video of the Rebels practicing to "Rocky Top" can be seen in the video below, via Lane Kiffin's twitter page.

The highly anticipated SEC bout will occur on Saturday, October 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET in a checkered Neyland Stadium.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Nick Saban Had Brutally Honest Admission On Lane Kiffin

It’s a rematch of former coworkers in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Saturday. Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama are hosting Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kiffin, of course, used to work under Saban at Alabama. He spent multiple seasons as the Alabama offensive coordinator before...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

LSU football: 3 big names to target to replace Ed Orgeron

If the LSU football program needs to replace Ed Orgeron, look for them to swing for the fences. Not even a full two years removed from a perfect national title-winning season, and LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron is already on the hot seat. The Bayou Bengals lost their first...
AUBURN, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares hilarious license tag that Nick Saban would love

Ole Miss is in the midst of an open week, which gives it plenty of time to prepare for Alabama on Oct. 2 in Tuscaloosa. Lane Kiffin and the 3-0 Rebels can issue a statement to the rest of the SEC — and the entire country — that they’re not a team to be ignored in the College Football Playoff race. It’s set to be an alluring matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will unsurprisingly be the “SEC on CBS”‘s featured Saturday afternoon game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Top, TN
College Sports
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
City
Rocky Top, TN
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Rocky Top, TN
Football
Rocky Top, TN
Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin sends 2 amazing tweets after Ole Miss beat Tennessee

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels escaped Knoxville with a 31-26 win (and serious injury). Volunteers fans threw golf balls, bottles and other objects onto the field that caused a delay in the game with 54 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter. Kiffin was hit with a golf ball near the end of the game, and of course, the Ole Miss head coach is keeping it. He even took it with him to his postgame press conference.
TENNESSEE STATE
ESPN

Tennessee fans pelt field, hit Lane Kiffin after chaotic ending to Ole Miss win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- Lane Kiffin was ready for just about anything Saturday night in his first return to Neyland Stadium as a head coach. But dodging an endless sea of bottles, both plastic and glass, along with an assortment of other projectiles, including a golf ball, in what was an ugly ending to Ole Miss' 31-26 victory over Tennessee wasn't on his play sheet.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Lane Kiffin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ole Miss Tennessee#Rebels#Sec#Si All American#Sports Illustrated
On3.com

Paul Finebaum destroys Tennessee fans for 'classless' behavior

Paul Finebaum was appalled by the actions of Tennessee Volunteers fans inside Neyland Stadium last night. On Sportscenter this morning, Finebaum eviscerated the fanbase’s behavior. “I thought it was classless and unconscionable behavior,” stated Finebaum. “It was an absolute disgrace. And I realize this — as everyone does, in a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls Tennessee fans during exit from Neyland Stadium

Lane Kiffin’s return to Knoxville certainly didn’t disappoint. The back-and-forth game was thoroughly entertaining, and quarterback Matt Corral may have cemented himself as the Heisman Trophy favorite with an impressive performance. The actual game result, however, will get lost in all the nonsense at the end of the game. Tennessee...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Spun

Watch: Tennessee Crowd’s Reaction To Lane Kiffin Going Viral

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin did not receive a warm welcome when he stepped on the field at Neyland Stadium this Saturday. In fact, he was showered with boos. Kiffin isn’t very popular in Knoxville due to the way he handled his departure over a decade ago. He only spent the 2009 season as the head coach of Tennessee’s football program before making his way over to USC.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sports Illustrated

Lane Kiffin Thanks Alabama, Ole Miss Fans for Popcorn Delivery After Pregame Comments

Lane Kiffin may have embarrassed himself a bit with his pregame comments before facing Alabama on Saturday, but at least Ole Miss's coach got a good snack out of it. Kiffin appeared quite confident as Ole Miss prepared to host No. 1 Alabama, telling viewers on CBS to "get your popcorn ready" before dropping his headset to end a pregame interview. The decision quickly looked foolish. Alabama sprinted out to a 21-0 lead, winning 41-21 as Kiffin's squad looked completely overmatched.
ALABAMA STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
911
Followers
729
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy