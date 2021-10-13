Graphite One Completes 2021 Field Program at 100% Owned Graphite Creek Deposit, Alaska
2021 Drilling Continues to Encounter Visible Graphitic Mineralization over Wide Intersections from Surface. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2021 field program ('Field Program') at its 100% owned Graphite Creek project in Alaska. The Field Program included infill and step out core drilling in the resource area and additional core and sonic drilling for geotechnical data collection in the proposed mill site and dry tailings/waste rock storage areas. Other work included access route engineering, surface water and groundwater hydrology studies, wetlands mapping and aquatic life surveys.
