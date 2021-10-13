CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alaska State

Graphite One Completes 2021 Field Program at 100% Owned Graphite Creek Deposit, Alaska

charlottenews.net
 5 days ago

2021 Drilling Continues to Encounter Visible Graphitic Mineralization over Wide Intersections from Surface. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH)(OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has completed the 2021 field program ('Field Program') at its 100% owned Graphite Creek project in Alaska. The Field Program included infill and step out core drilling in the resource area and additional core and sonic drilling for geotechnical data collection in the proposed mill site and dry tailings/waste rock storage areas. Other work included access route engineering, surface water and groundwater hydrology studies, wetlands mapping and aquatic life surveys.

www.charlottenews.net

Comments / 0

Related
miningnewsnorth.com

Data gathered for Graphite Creek studies

Graphite One Inc. Oct. 13 announced the completion of a 2,052-meter drill program focused on gathering data for a feasibility study on developing a mine at its Graphite Creek project about 35 miles north of Nome, Alaska. A preliminary economic assessment completed in 2017 outlined plans for a mine at...
charlottenews.net

Eagle Plains' Partner Rockridge Resources Completes VTEM Geophysical Program at the Knife Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) is pleased to announce that option partner Rockridge Resources Ltd. (ROCK)(RRRLF)(RR0) ('Rockridge') has completed its geophysical program at the Knife Lake Copper Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the 'Knife Lake Project' or 'Property'). The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 81 claims totaling 55,471 hectares (137,069 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit. Additional field work is planned to commence shortly in preparation for a diamond drill program.
charlottenews.net

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 20 metres of 293.8 g/t AgEq at New Cambaya Target on the Curibaya Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has received high-grade channel sampling results from the recently identified Cambaya target at the Curibaya project in southern Peru. The results from the first 20 channel samples taken from Cambaya have defined an area 1 kilometre (km) by 600 metres (m) with highlights of 20 m of 293.8 g/t AgEq, 11 m of 348.2 g/t AgEq, 9 m of 438.8 g/t AgEq, 2 m of 1,852.8 g/t AgEq and 2 m of 1,111.9 g/t AgEq (true width of channel samples unknown) (Figure 2). Channel samples were oriented perpendicular to veins and structures, when possible, as mapped in the field.
The Associated Press

HighGold Mining Intersects 18.7 g/t Au over 56.6 Meters at JT Deposit, Alaska

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- HighGold Mining Inc. (TSX-V:HIGH, OTCQX:HGGOF) (“ HighGold ” or the “ Compan y”) is pleased to announce assay results from the ongoing 2021 drill program at its 0.75 Moz Indicated 10.9 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”) Johnson Tract polymetallic Gold Project (“Johnson Tract”, “JT” or the “Project”) in Southcentral Alaska, USA.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alaska Industry
Local
Alaska Business
State
Alaska State
charlottenews.net

Pelangio Exploration Provides Update On Exploration Activities in Ghana and Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide an update on recent exploration activities on its projects in Ghana and Canada. Highlights of Recent Exploration Activities. A diamond drilling program to test for extensions to the...
charlottenews.net

Silver Range Resources Ltd. Announces Issuances of "Shares for Services"

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Silver Range Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SNG) ('Silver Range' or the 'Company') announces that it has issued the following shares to Paladin Geoscience Corp. ('Paladin'), a private company controlled by Michael A. Power, Silver Range's President and Chief Executive Officer pursuant to 'Shares for Services Agreements':
charlottenews.net

Anaconda Mining Reports Q3 Production Results and Announces Updated Mineral Reserve and Resource for Argyle

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is today announcing production results and certain financial information from the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 ('Q3 2021'). The Company is also pleased to announce an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate ('Mineral Reserve and Resource') for the Argyle Deposit prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') and 2019 CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines. The Mineral Reserve and Resource was prepared by Independent Qualified Persons Joanne Robinson, P.Eng., and Glen Kuntz, P.Geo., of Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ('Nordmin'), respectively. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars. The Company expects to file its third quarter financial statements and management discussion and analysis on or around November 4, 2021.
charlottenews.net

Infinite Ore Starts Exploration on Jackpot Lithium Project and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the 'Company') (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) is pleased to provide an update on its exploration and corporate activities. The Company recently mobilized a ground crew to sample target areas on its Jackpot lithium project. The areas of interest were generated from a recent high resolution geophysical survey completed on the Jackpot property. The survey, conducted by Novatem Airborne Geophysics, identified several east-west trending anomalies that reflect structures like that of the Jackpot lithium deposit itself.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphite Creek Deposit#Graphite One Inc#Gphof#Field Program#The Field Program#Hq#Feasibility Study
charlottenews.net

Ximen Mining Receives Drill Permit Approval for Silver Project in Greenwood - Historic Mining Camp - Greenwood BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the 'Company' or 'Ximen') announces that it has received approval for exploration drilling on the Providence Property near Greenwood in southeastern BC. Property map showing Providence Property near Greenwood, B.C. The Providence Multi-Year Area Based permit approval...
charlottenews.net

Graphite One Reports Graphite Added to the U.S. National Defense Stockpile List

With CDN $21M in Recent Funding, Graphite One Continues to Advance the Largest Known Natural Graphite Deposit in the United States. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2021 / Graphite One Inc. (TSXV:GPH) (OTCQX:GPHOF) ('Graphite One' or the 'Company') announces that graphite was added to the new U.S. National Defense Stockpile (NDS) Acquisitions List, one of four new materials added for 2022.
StreetInsider.com

Northern Graphite Completes 2021 Fieldwork on its South Okak Ni-Cu-Co Property

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2021) - Northern Graphite Corporation (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce the completion of the 2021 summer field season on its South Okak Ni-Cu-Co Property in Labrador. South Okak consists of 473 claims covering 11,825 hectares that are prospective for magmatic nickel sulphide deposits similar to Vale's Voisey Bay Mine which is located 80 kilometers to the south. The South Okak area returned some of the best intersections outside of Voisey's Bay in the 1990s but the area was not thoroughly explored due to a subsequent decline in nickel prices. The 2021 field program represents the first time South Okak has been examined as part of one consolidated land package using a more complete understanding of the geological and structural controls of the Voisey's Bay deposits and modern geophysical techniques.
KPVI Newschannel 6

Elemental Analysis for Rare Earth Content of Historical NioCorp Elk Creek Deposit Commences

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ -- NioCorp Developments Ltd. ("NioCorp" or the "Company") (TSX: NB)(OTCQX: NIOBF) is pleased to announce that elemental analysis of historic drill core samples from the Elk Creek Superalloy Materials Project (the "Project") to ascertain concentrations of rare earth elements ("REEs") and other elements has commenced at Activation Laboratories Ltd.'s ("ActLab") facility in Ancaster, Ontario.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
charlottenews.net

Mexus Revenues Increase At Its Santa Elena Mine; Seeks Exploration Partner

CABORCA, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Mexus Gold US (OTCQB:MXSG) ('Mexus' or the 'Company) announced that funds from its recent batch of activated carbon is expected to be received by October 28th. The next shipment of activated carbon is being readied and should ship for processing by November 1st. 'The company is seeking to speed up the activated carbon cycle from mine site to refinement over the coming months. Our end goal would be to have a 3 week recurring cycle of revenue from this process.' added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr.
charlottenews.net

Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report it has received a $ 2,000,000 payment in connection with the sale of a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on all payable metals from the mining rights of the Tansim lithium project (the 'Project') to Lithium Royalty Corporation ('LRC'). The sale is part of a transaction between Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Québec Inc. (collectively, 'Sayona Qc') and LRC announced on September 30, 2021.
charlottenews.net

Roscan Gold Announces Completion of Strategic C$6.4 Million Investment by Asante Gold Corporation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Roscan Gold Corporation ('Roscan' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ROS)(FSE:2OJ)(OTC PINK:RCGCF) is pleased to announce the completion of the strategic C$6.4 million investment (the 'Strategic Investment') by Asante Gold Corporation('Asante') (CSE:ASE/FRANKFURT:1A9/U.S.OTC:ASGOF), to advance the Company's 100%‐owned Kandiole Gold Project in West Mali. As...
charlottenews.net

Talisker Intersects High Grade Gold on Newly Defined 227 Vein at Bralorne West

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-054 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,789 metres consisting of 118 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the Bralorne Gold Project this year with a total of 87,960m (154 holes) since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020. There are currently 24 holes consisting of 8,594 samples at the assay laboratory that the Company expects to be received shortly.
charlottenews.net

Skeena Receives Option Notice from Hochschild on Snip Gold Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Skeena Resources Limited (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ('Skeena' or the 'Company') announces that Hochschild Mining PLC ('Hochschild'), through a wholly owned subsidiary, has notified Skeena of its intention to take over as operator of the Snip gold project ('Snip' or the 'Project'), located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and begin spending to earn 60% of Skeena's interest in the Project, in accordance with the heads of agreement dated as of September 19, 2018 (as amended, 'HOA'). In order to earn 60% interest, Hochschild will need to incur expenditures of approximately C$100 million during the Option Period, which commenced on October 14, 2021. After completion of the earn-in, a joint venture would be established between the parties, and Skeena would be entitled to anti-dilution protection of up to C$15 million.
charlottenews.net

CAT Strategic Metals Signs Agreement with Geological and Mining Consulting Firm to Advance South Preston Uranium Project in Canada's Prolific Athabasca Basin

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT) ('CAT' or the 'Company') announces that it has engaged Watt, Griffis and McOuat Limited, Geological and Mining Consultants ('WGM'), for the purpose of discovering economically viable uranium mineralization on CAT's South Preston uranium property. Discussions with...
charlottenews.net

Fabled Intercepts Northeast Trending Mineralized Intrusive

SMUG21-18 Exploration diamond drill hole SMUG21-18 was drilled at 0-degree dip or flat and was designed to test, at depth, an interpreted Northeast trending intrusive mapped on surface, as seen above in Figure 1. SMUG21-18 was successful in the interception of a wide, low-grade silver impregnated northeast trending intrusive dike,...
charlottenews.net

iFabric Announces Co-development of Antiviral Air Filter

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / iFabric Corp. ('iFabric' or the 'Company') (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ('IFTNA'), and Air Quality Enhancement Corporation ('AQECO'), have successfully completed the co-development of a Protx2® treated, antiviral post air filter, suitable for use in commercial and residential buildings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy