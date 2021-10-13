CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Editorial: The government could, and should, save billions on Medicare drug prices

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the Biden administration proposed allowing the federal government to negotiate Medicare drug prices earlier this year, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated the result would be drug price drops of between 57% and 75%. In 2019, when the Trump administration proposed doing the same thing, the nonpartisan Commonwealth Fund found that negotiating prices would cut premiums for Medicare drug plans by about $117 billion between 2020 and 2029.

Comments / 1

Related
Long Island Business News

Trasciatti: Democrats should unite in support of medicare negotiation

One of the most promising policies that Congress is set to include in the reconciliation package is Medicare negotiation, which would finally address the high prices of prescription drugs. Americans pay more for prescription drugs than any other wealthy country, and millions of families lack the financial means needed to access the medication they are prescribed.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Columbian

Harrop: Let Medicare negotiate prices

There’s a drug war on TV. It has nothing to do with cocaine or heroin but does involve an addiction — the pharmaceutical industry’s compulsion to charge Americans an average 3.4 times more for brand-name drugs than people in other countries pay. Step 1 in the rehab program is to let Medicare negotiate prescription drug prices.
HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Medicare and prescription drug costs

Very happily, it has come to my attention that our lawmakers in Washington are presently considering a proposal that would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices. This proposal would make medications that many seniors, and others, rely upon much more affordable. As an example, my wife and...
HEALTH
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Medicare needs to be able to negotiate drug prices

Are you paying too much for your prescription drugs? I know I am. Medicare pays drug companies $129 billion per year for prescription drugs. Why so much? Because Big Pharma and their lobbyists have been successful in passing a law some time ago which resulted in Medicare being prohibited from negotiating drug prices. The Veterans Administration can negotiate for cheaper prices but Medicare can’t! Absurd? Yes. Outrageous? Yes. A waste of taxpayer dollars and simply unfair. Allowing Medicare to negotiate prices would save billions of dollars.
DULUTH, MN
La Crosse Tribune

Opinion: Medicare negotiations are not a drug price solution

When is a negotiation not really a negotiation? For starters, when one side has behind it the entire power and force of government. That would be the reality if attempts by the White House and progressive Democrats to include in the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill new powers for Medicare to compel prescription drug manufacturers to “negotiate,” under threat of severe financial punishment, come to fruition.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Giving Medicare role in drug prices gains steam

WASHINGTON – Donna Weiner looks at Medicare's prescription drug program from two different points of view. As a participant, she wants to pay less for her medicines, which cost her about $6,000 a year. As a retired accountant who spent 50 years handling the books for companies, she sees a way to get there.
HEALTH
WPG Talk Radio

Older NJ Residents Say Medicare Should Bargain With Drug Makers

TRENTON – Large majorities of New Jerseyans age 50 and older say Medicare should be able to negotiate with drugmakers to get lower prices for prescription medications, according to a new Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll done in partnership with AARP. The issue is currently a key one before Congress as...
HEALTH
Kaiser Family Foundation

Drug Price Negotiation Doesn’t Mean the Government Will Restrict Access to Medicines

As the Congressional debate over budget reconciliation legislation intensifies, stakeholders are keeping a close eye on a proposal to allow the federal government to negotiate drug prices in Medicare, which is currently prohibited under federal law. The so-called “non-interference clause” prohibits the federal government from “interfering” in negotiations between drug companies and the private plans that deliver Part D coverage, and also prohibits the government from requiring a particular formulary or price structure for drugs. The proposal under consideration amends the non-interference clause by adding an exception that would allow the government to negotiate prices with drug companies for a relatively small number of high-cost drugs, with an excise tax levied on drug companies that do not agree to participate in the negotiation process or comply with the negotiated price. This proposal would yield savings upwards of $450 billion, based on an earlier estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.
U.S. POLITICS
Free Lance-Star

COMMENTARY: Medicare negotiations will not fix high drug prices

WHEN IS a negotiation not really a negotiation? For starters, when one side has behind it the entire power and force of government. That would be the reality if attempts by the White House and progressive Democrats to include in the massive $3.5 trillion spending bill new powers for Medicare to compel prescription drug manufacturers to “negotiate” under threat of severe financial punishment come to fruition.
HEALTH
Forbes

Guide To Medicare Part D Prescription Drug Coverage

When you first sign up for Medicare, you need to choose a plan for Part A (in-hospital care) and Part B (care outside hospitalization). But there’s still one gaping hole in coverage: prescription drugs. That’s where Medicare Part D comes in, offering separate coverage options to help pay for prescription...
HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

Medicare 2022: Look for the best Medicare drug plans for you

How to use the Tampa Bay Times Medicare prescription drug plan charts. Monthly premium: The monthly charge for every Medicare Part D drug plan. This is in addition to Medicare’s monthly Part B premium. Annual deductible: What is paid out of pocket before coverage begins. Generics in the gap: Whether...
HEALTH
Tullahoma News

Comparing Medicare Plans Could Save You Money

Medicare Open Enrollment is here. Now’s the time to review coverage and select a plan that meets your health care needs. (Family Features) Medicare’s Open Enrollment period gives everyone with Medicare the opportunity to make changes to their health plans or prescription drug plans for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Don’t delay, the Open Enrollment period ends Dec. 7.
TWITTER
fox5dc.com

How to save as prescription drug prices rise

A new report shows we are paying about more for prescription drugs than years ago. Healthcare analyst Seth Denson joined us now to talk about why and how to save.
HEALTH
speaker.gov

Pelosi Statement on Retirement Announcement of Congressman David Price

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued this statement on the retirement announcement of Congressman David Price of North Carolina:. “For over three decades, Congressman David Price has been a valued and trusted voice in the House Democratic Caucus. His longtime leadership for the people of North Carolina’s Fourth and our nation will be missed upon his retirement next year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NJ.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check?

While it is unlikely that the general public will get a fourth stimulus check, an influential, non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is trying to persuade Congress to send a $1,400 check to Social Security recipients so they can battle inflation. The Senior Citizens League sent a...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

