Prescribed burning planned for Northeast Sierra Madre Range

By TIMES STAFF
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 5 days ago

In coming weeks, Medicine Bow National Forest fire personnel are hoping to conduct prescribed burns in the northwest portion of the Sierra Madre Range. The targeted burns will improve vegetation conditions and wildlife habitat, as well as reduce fire danger by mitigating fuel loading to reduce future fire hazard. Primary...

www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

