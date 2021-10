I am so frustrated by the performance of this team. I don’t take moral victories … a moral victory is a LOSS! I had hoped going into this game that the Patriots would be close in the 4th quarter, with an opportunity to win. They did that, only to give it away with a porous secondary. Don’t be fooled by the final score, it should have been 53 – 29. Dak Prescott gave away two TDs with an End Zone interception that was his fault, and he fumbled at the goal line.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO