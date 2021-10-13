CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Have you seen Bobby Goodman? He's been missing since 1997, and PBSO is looking for him.

Palm Beach Interactive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you seen Robert Goodman? He’s been missing since August 1997, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants your help in finding him. Goodman, known as Bobby, was 18 when he walked away from his family’s home on the 9300 block of Affirmed Lane in suburban Boca Raton after an argument, PBSO said. His family and friends have neither seen or heard from him since Aug. 3, 1997.

www.palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Boca Raton, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Palm Beach County, FL
Crime & Safety
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pbso
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy