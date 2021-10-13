Have you seen Bobby Goodman? He's been missing since 1997, and PBSO is looking for him.

Have you seen Robert Goodman? He’s been missing since August 1997, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants your help in finding him. Goodman, known as Bobby, was 18 when he walked away from his family’s home on the 9300 block of Affirmed Lane in suburban Boca Raton after an argument, PBSO said. His family and friends have neither seen or heard from him since Aug. 3, 1997.