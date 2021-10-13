Superyacht quarantine: Isolating on board Heesen superyacht Odyssea in French Polynesia
The owners and captain of Heesen superyacht Odyssea describe their experience of isolating for seven weeks on an uninhabited atoll in French Polynesia. When Mike and Terri Noell purchased the 46.7-metre Heesen Odyssea, they always had their sights set on attending the America’s Cup. “Being a competitive sailor as a kid and then going into the Navy, we really wanted the opportunity to go to the America’s Cup when it was on foreign soil. We wanted to carry the American flag and show support,” explains Mike, a former US Navy SEAL. With this in mind a plan was hatched: leaving Fort Lauderdale in late 2019 Odyssea was bound for French Polynesia, before heading onto Fiji and then New Zealand for the America’s Cup. Afterwards, the loose itinerary would see her continue onto Australia before cruising the Philippines and Indonesia.www.boatinternational.com
