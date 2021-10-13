CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

45m Feadship motor yacht Space sold

boatinternational.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 44.65 metre motor yacht Space, jointly listed for sale by Burgess and Edmiston & Company, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Merle Wood & Associates. Built by Dutch yard Feadship to full Lloyd's and MCA class and delivered in 2007 as the first in the yard’s F45 Vantage series with a full repaint in 2018, Space was designed by Feadship de Voogt and Sinot Exclusive Yacht Design. She can host up to ten guests in five cabins, including a full-beam master suite that is situated forward on the main deck. The remaining four guest cabins can be converted into doubles or twins and it is possible to convert the bridge deck study into an additional double with en-suite. There is also accommodation for up to ten crew members.

www.boatinternational.com

Comments / 0

Related
boatinternational.com

40m Westport motor yacht Nina Lu sold

The 39.6 metre Westport motor yacht Nina Lu, listed for sale by Michael Galati at Galati Yacht Sales, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kent Harrington of Ballast Point Yachts. Built in GRP by US yard Westport to ABS class and MCA coded, Nina Lu was delivered in...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Broward motor yacht Ocean Drive for sale

The 37.8 metre Broward motor yacht Ocean Drive has been listed for sale by Nicholas Cardoza at Merle Wood & Associates. Built in aluminium by US yard Broward Marine, Ocean Drive was delivered in 1988 with full refits in 2019 and 2020. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins configured as a full beam master suite, two doubles with queen sized beds and a twin, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Price drop on West-Wlaamse motor yacht La Perla

The 39.74 metre West-Wlaamse motor yacht La Perla, listed for sale by Tim Langmead at Camper & Nicholsons International, has experienced a price reduction of €250,000. Originally built by Dutch yard West-Wlaamse as a commercial vessel designed for the North Sea, she was delivered in 1976 before being acquired by a Croatian owner in 2011 and converted into a luxury yacht with strong charter potential.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Ferretti motor yacht Nena for sale

The 29.2 metre Ferretti motor yacht Nena has been listed for sale by Gianni Ricciardi at Forward Yachts. Delivered in 2015 as one of the Ferretti 960 series of fast planing yachts, she was built from a GRP hull and superstructure. Advanced Yacht Technology developed her naval architecture, while styling inside and out is by Zuccon International Project. Highly specified, she can accommodate up to ten guests split across five staterooms, including a master suite and four double cabins. Meanwhile, the crew quarters allow for a staff of up to five people.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space#Yacht#Swimming#Merle Wood Associates#Dutch#Lloyd#Mca#F45 Vantage
boatinternational.com

First Silent Yachts 100 Explorer yacht sold

Electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has sold the first unit of its new 31 metre flagship model, the Silent 100 Explorer. Designed by Marco Casali, the first Silent 100 Explorer is due for delivery in 2023. Speaking about the sale, Silent Yachts founder and chief executive Michael Köhler said: “This...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Princess motor yacht Kohuba for sale

The 30 metre Princess motor yacht Kohuba has been listed for sale by Joe Hill at Princess Brokerage International. Designed by Bernard Olesinski, she was built in GRP by UK yard Princess Yachts and delivered in 2016. An interior in gloss finished walnut wood accommodates 10 guests in five cabins consisting of a main deck master suite, VIP suite, a double and two twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Hargrave motor yacht Happy for sale

The 29.57 metre Hargrave motor yacht Happy has been listed for sale by Merle Wood & Associates. Built in GRP and delivered in 2005 as a Hargrave raised pilothouse model, she was designed for an adventuresome and young family. She features accommodation for up to nine guests in two master suites, a VIP suite and a bunk cabin with three berths. All cabins have entertainment centres and en suite bathrooms.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Sunseeker motor yacht King Charles II sold

The 34.53 metre Sunseeker motor yacht King Charles II has been sold with the buyer represented by Felix Sowerbutts of Y.CO in an off-market deal. Built in GRP by British yard Sunseeker International to RINA class, she was delivered in 2014 as a Sunseeker 115 Sport Yacht. Always privately used, she has an interior in gloss black American walnut and accommodates 10 guests in five cabins. These consist of a master suite, VIP suite, double and two twins, all with entertainment centres, television screens and en suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for five crew.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
boatinternational.com

Akhir motor yacht Ixia for sale

The 34.75 Akhir motor yacht Ixia has been listed for sale by Idea Yachting. Built in GRP by Italian yard Cantieri di Pisa to a design by Pier-Luigi Spadolini, she was delivered in 1990 as an Akhir 35S model and has had the same owner since new. Up to eight guests can be accommodated on board plus berths for up to five crew members including the captain.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Rossinavi motor yacht Tex now for sale with Fraser

The 28 metre Rossinavi motor yacht Tex has had a central agency change and is now listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Rossinavi to a design by Team 4 Design, Tex was delivered in 2002 and is RINA classed. She features an exterior design by Rossinavi with a unique classic wooden interior designed by Quatrostile, which accommodates up to nine guests in four staterooms.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Tamsen motor yacht Namaste 8 for sale

The 40 metre Tamsen motor yacht Namaste 8 has been listed for sale by David Legrand at Fraser. One of only two yachts of this design, the sleek, RINA classed cruiser with a distinctive cappuccino coloured hull has had just three owners since she was delivered by Turkey's Tamsen Yachts in 2008 with a refit in 2020. Her original owner carried out a rolling programme of upgrades: one reason why Namaste has proved such a popular charter vessel over the years. Another is that the deck areas and interior spaces suggest a much larger vessel than her stats suggest — the 2.47 metre headroom in the main saloon surpasses many recent launches over 50 metres, for example.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Burger motor yacht Patriot for sale

The 35.38 metre Burger motor yacht Patriot has been listed for sale by Sean Doyle and Wes Sanford at Northrop & Johnson. She was built in aluminium by US superyacht builder Burger Boat to a design by Don O’Keefe and delivered in 2005 with her most recent refit in 2021 and is ABS classed. She has a Mediterranean style interior design featuring African cherry wood and Madrona burl joinery with the unmistakeable Burger Yacht beamed and coffered ceilings.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Crescent Custom motor yacht Life of Riley sold

The 35.05 metre Crescent Custom motor yacht Life of Riley, jointly listed for sale by Northrop & Johnson with Chuck Hovey Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Kit Denison of Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by US yard Crescent Custom Yachts to a design by Jack Sarin,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Price drop on Affinity sportfish yacht Grand Legacy

The 27.43 metre Affinity sportfish motor yacht Grand Legacy, listed for sale by Raymond Young at RJC Yacht Sales, has had a price reduction of $805,000. She is a product of the Affinity Yachts design team and was built in GRP at China's Cheoy Lee yard to ABS class and delivered in 2008 as an Affinity 90 model. Accommodation is for eight guests in four cabins consisting of a full beam master suite, two doubles with queen sized beds and a twin. All cabins have entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite shower facilities, while the crew quarters sleep two members of staff aboard this yacht for sale.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Horizon Yachts launches 25m Valiant

Taiwanese yard Horizon Yachts has launched the second unit of its E81 series, 25.8 metre Valiant, from its Kaohsiung facility. Constructed in GRP and designed inside and out by the yard, Valiant is set to make its debut at the 2021 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show this month. The tri-deck...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Intermarine motor yacht Burgas for sale

The 41.45 metre Intermarine motor yacht Burgas has been listed for sale by Gary Hardcastle at Denison Yachting. Built in GRP by US yard Intermarine to a design by Luiz de Basto, she was delivered in 1998 with a full refit in 2018/2019. ABS classed she features a Marc Michaels interior sleeping 10 guests in five cabins featuring a master suite, VIP stateroom, two doubles and a twin. All cabins have entertainment centres, LCD television screens and en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Hatteras motor yacht SnowGhost sold

The 27.95 metre Hatteras motor yacht SnowGhost, listed for sale by Peter Quintal at Denison Yachting, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Raul Faget of Florida Yachts International. Built in GRP by US yard Hatteras, SnowGhost was delivered in 2018 as the first in a new line of...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Royal Denship explorer yacht Big Aron for sale

The 46.7 metre Royal Denship explorer yacht Big Aron has been listed for sale by John DeCaro at All Ocean Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Danish yard Royal Denship - Assens to a design by Ole Steen Knudsen, she was delivered in 2004 as a world-girdling expedition yacht and most recently refitted in 2020. She accommodates 10 guests in large staterooms. The master suite is situated on the upper deck and has a walk-in wardrobe and adjoining office and lounge while the four guest staterooms are below deck, consisting of two king-sized bed cabins and two twins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

Baglietto motor yacht Ira for sale

The 42.75 metre Baglietto motor yacht Ira has been listed for sale by Lidia Tsareva at Eastwind Yachts. Built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard Baglietto to a design by Francesco Paszkowski, she is ABS classed and MCA compliant, with delivery in 2009 and a refit in 2020. An opulent interior by Art-Line mixes Zebrano wood, brown marble and solid gold accents to marvelous effect and can accommodate up to ten guests in five cabins. These consist of a full-beam master suite on the main deck, two VIP doubles and two twins, each with a Pullman berth, and all cabins have en-suite bathroom facilities. In addition, there are quarters for up to eight crewmembers.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
boatinternational.com

CRN motor yacht Wind of Fortune for sale

The 52.43 metre CRN motor yacht Wind of Fortune has been listed for sale by Yannis Zagorakis at Hargrave Custom Yachts. She was originally commissioned by the Emir of Bahrain and built in steel and aluminium by Italian yard CRN to a design by Kevin Calhoun & Company and delivered in 1981 with her most recent refit in 2020. Her 14 guests are accommodated comfortably in seven en-suite cabins including a master suite of truly grand proportions, an exquisite VIP suite, and five additional twin cabins, all with en suite bathroom facilities.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy