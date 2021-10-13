Wednesday’s Weather: Cloudy with a few showers today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s cloudy and warm this morning with temperatures in the 70s. Expect a breezy day with south and southeast winds gusting to 15 and 20 mph. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible today but better rain chances are in the forecast for this evening and overnight starting in the northwestern counties of East Texas. Showers and thunderstorms will then be off and on throughout much of the day tomorrow with the possibility of some heavy rainfall at times. Chances for rain start to decrease tomorrow night with only a slight chance along the cold front that arrives Friday. Expect clearing skies by Friday evening with breezy northwesterly winds behind the front. Sunny and much cooler this weekend with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s and afternoon highs in the 70s.