Don’t Drink From the Tap in These 10 Countries

By Apeksha Bhateja
FodorsTravel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not safe for tourists. Traveler’s diarrhea is real. When you’re traveling internationally, you have to remember that the country’s tap water may be unhealthy for you to drink, or even brush your teeth. Even if it’s safe for locals, the water may give you troubles because your body may be unused to those pathogens.

