Rebekah Rath named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

By JD McCarthy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
Rebekah Rath had one of the best performances in recent history for Auburn volleyball and was named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Rath shares the honor with LSU’s Kylie Deberg.

Auburn’s junior outside hitter was a force against Arkansas, totaling 29 kills in the first game.

Her 29 kills were the second most recorded by a Tiger during the rally-scoring era. The 29 kills were the most in a single match by a Tiger since Ashlee Johns’ single-match record of 30, which happened at Arkansas on Oct. 8, 2004.

Along with her 29 kills she had nine digs, an ace and four blocks for a career high 32.0 total points in the match.

Rath had 20 kills in the final game against the Razorbacks for her second straight contest with at least 20 kills, something she has now done five times. She added five blocks and one ace.

It is the second time this season Rath has won the award, making her the first Tiger to be named SEC Offensive Player of the Week twice in the same season.

Rath leads the SEC in attacks per set (12.70), kills per set (4.51) points (320.5) and points per set (5.25). Her 4.52 kills per set are the most recorded in a season by a Tiger during the rally scoring era. She also ranks second in the SEC in total attacks (772) and total kills (275). She ranks in the top 21 in all six of those categories nationally.

The Tigers return to Auburn Arena next weekend to host Missouri for a two-match series. Gam one will be on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 4:30 p.m. CT. Sunday’s finale is set to start at 1 p.m. CT. Both matches will air on SEC Network+.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

