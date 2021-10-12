Biathlon 101: Olympic history

The recent Olympic Games showed us the depth and expertise of our nation’s equestrian talent. Under the US Equestrian (USEF) program, the U.S. Olympic equestrian teams brought home two team silver medals. While people are differing over whether the new format is an improvement, no one can argue that the jump-off for medals was not a thrilling event. The women and men selected to our Olympic teams and the support program that got them there are the best in the world. So, it’s worth examining how the United States developed into a country with sustained equestrian excellence on an international stage.

ANIMALS ・ 11 DAYS AGO