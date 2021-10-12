CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Biathlon 101: Olympic history

ClickOnDetroit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin Fourcade of France picked back up where he left off in Sochi, winning three more Olympic medals – but this time all gold – in the 12.5km pursuit, 15km mass start and mixed relay. In the mass start, Fourcade beat German Simon Schempp by centimeters in a photo finish.

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
olympics.com

Olympic champions Angelina Melnikova, Rebeca Andrade top standings at Gymnastics Worlds

With reigning Olympic and world all-around champions Suni Lee and Simone Biles, respectively, taking a break from elite competition, Olympic team gold medallist Angelina Melnikova knows there is opportunity to be had this week at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan. She seized the chance Tuesday (19 October),...
SPORTS
ClickOnDetroit.com

Biathlon 101: Qualification & Team USA

There will be up to a total of 210 biathletes – 105 male, 105 female – competing at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. Each nation can send up to six males and six females, and can enter a maximum of four in each event. Using results from the 2020-21 and...
SPORTS
NBC26

Biathlon 101: Since PyeongChang

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - DECEMBER 28: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Laura Dahlmeier of Germany looks on during the Biathlon World Team Challenge at Veltins Arena on December 28, 2019 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images) Two-time Olympic champion and 15-time world medalist Laura Dahlmeier of Germany announced her retirement in May...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biathlon#Winter Olympics#Olympic Spirit#Pyeongchang#German#Norwegian#Frenchman
sidelinesmagazine.com

A History of Equestrian Sport in the U.S. and Getting Equestrian Teams to the Olympics

The recent Olympic Games showed us the depth and expertise of our nation’s equestrian talent. Under the US Equestrian (USEF) program, the U.S. Olympic equestrian teams brought home two team silver medals. While people are differing over whether the new format is an improvement, no one can argue that the jump-off for medals was not a thrilling event. The women and men selected to our Olympic teams and the support program that got them there are the best in the world. So, it’s worth examining how the United States developed into a country with sustained equestrian excellence on an international stage.
ANIMALS
Birmingham Star

Head of Australian Olympic Committee against boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Sydney [Australia], October 13 (ANI/Xinhua): Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) President John Coates voiced against the boycott of the Olympic Games and reaffirmed that Australian athletes will take part in the Beijing Winter Olympic Games in 2022. In an address to the National Press Club on Wednesday, Coates said the AOC...
SPORTS
olympics.com

10 of the most memorable moments in Olympic ice hockey history

Ice hockey is one of the signature sports in the Winter Olympic programme, and regardless of the Games, always seems to produce incredible moments of drama and action. In fact, there have been so many great ice hockey moments at the Olympics that compiling a list of 10 was quite the challenge.
HOCKEY
Raleigh News & Observer

Hurricanes forward named to his country’s Olympic roster for the Beijing Olympics

Sebastian Aho’s plans for the hockey season have suddenly gotten busier. But it’s a good kind of busy for the Carolina Hurricanes center. Aho was one of three players chosen to play for Finland in the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. He was selected along with Aleksander Barkov of the Florida Panthers and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche as the NHL and NHL Players Association, along with the IIHF, requested each participating team pick three players as provisional selections for the Games.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
France
NewsBreak
Skiing
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
World War II
Place
Vancouver, CA
WLNS

Protestors disrupt flame lighting for Beijing Winter Games

ANCIENT OLYMPIA. Greece (AP) — Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China sneaked into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held Monday and ran toward the newly lit torch holding a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “No genocide games.” The protesters managed […]
PROTESTS
hospitalitynet.org

Olympics Impact on Hotel Development

Every industry experiences change, growth and evolution over time. The tourism and hospitality sectors are no exception, especially when major events come to town. In a previous article, we analyzed UEFA Euro 2020’s impact on hotel inventory and how landing a major event is like “hitting the jackpot” with a significant influx of visitors needing accommodation for a specified time period. Most of the time, hosting a “mega event” means opportunity to ensure the accommodation infrastructure can support the event.
UEFA
AFP

Biles absence clears path for gymnastics' new wave

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles is not competing at this week's world championships in Japan, but a new generation are hoping to make a name for themselves in her absence. Biles is currently performing in "Gold Across America", a razzle-dazzle gymnastics stage show also featuring her Tokyo Olympics team-mates Jordan Chiles, MyKayla Skinner and Grace McCallum. Olympic all-around champion Sunisa Lee has also skipped the world championships to appear on TV show "Dancing with the Stars". But their absence has given two up-and-coming Americans a chance to stake their claim of becoming gymnastics' next leading lights.
SPORTS
Reuters

Olympics-China lights Olympic flame in Beijing

BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China lit its Olympic flame on Wednesday after the arrival of the ceremonial torch from Athens, ahead of Beijing’s hosting of the 2022 Winter Games in February. Beijing will host the Winter Games from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, becoming the first city to host...
SPORTS
The Independent

Rights activists urge boycott of Beijing 'genocide' Olympics

Hours before Tuesday's handover of the Olympic flame for the 2022 Winter Olympics, human rights activists urged international governments, sponsors and athletes to boycott what they called China s “genocide games.”Activist groups, which also disrupted the flame lighting ceremony in southern Greece on Monday, accused the International Olympic Committee of granting legitimacy to rights abuses in China by allowing the Winter Games to go ahead in Beijing “We have yet again borne witness to the hypocrisy” of the IOC, Mandie McKeown, the executive director for the International Tibet Network, told a news conference in Athens.“They’re handing over the Olympic...
SPORTS
The Independent

Portugal honors diplomat who saved thousands from Nazis

Portugal paid official homage Tuesday to Aristides de Sousa Mendes, a Portuguese diplomat who during World War II helped save thousands of people from Nazi persecution, by placing a tomb with his name in the country’s National Pantheon.Leading Portuguese politicians and public figures attended the formal televised ceremony as the tomb was placed alongside other celebrated figures from Portuguese history at the landmark Lisbon building.The speaker of the Portuguese Parliament, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, said Sousa Mendes’ conduct lent prestige to Portugal.“People who at the decisive moment put their and their family’s safety at risk for the greater good are...
EUROPE
olympics.com

History of wrestling in India: From an entertainment sport to Olympic glory

Combining raw power with agility and technique to create a fascinating spectacle, wrestling, as a sport, has constantly grown in popularity in India over the past decade or so. Wrestling in India, however, traces its origin way back to the fifth century BCE. In the global context, the martial art...
TENNIS
olympics.com

What are the differences between the biathlon disciplines?

At the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing, athletes will compete for 11 sets of medals in biathlon. Women and men will take part in the individual race, sprint, pursuit, mass start, relay and mixed relay. However, the history of biathlon stretches back a long time before the Olympics. The first...
SPORTS
sailmagazine.com

Olympic Sailing: Where to Now?

It’s official, not only is the United States no longer an Olympic power when it comes to sailing, it’s fast beginnings look like an also-ran—albeit an also-ran with loads of potential. What other conclusion is there to draw from the fact that for the second time in three Olympiads, the...
SWIMMING & SURFING
ClickOnDetroit.com

Australia branded worst climate performer ahead of UN summit

CANBERRA – Australia was the worst climate performer among comparable developed countries since nations pledged in the 2015 Paris agreement to take action to limit global warming, a think tank said Thursday ahead of a key climate conference in Scotland later this month. The U.N. summit in Glasgow, known as...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy