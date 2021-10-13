CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The growing active travel spectrum: why data is vital in facilitating change

Cover picture for the articleMark Nicholson, CEO and co-founder of Vivacity Labs, discusses why data is vital in improving the sustainability of travel infrastructure. Active travel is fast becoming the ‘go-to’ method of travelling. A couple of months ago, TfL and London Councils chose operators Dott, Lime and TIER to launch a 12-month trial for rental e-scooters. It signals yet another post-pandemic ambition to move towards sustainable travel, and this micromobility shift bolts onto the significant rise in active travel uptake (e.g. cycling and walking) and popularity of rental (e-)bikes. We are emerging into a new world, with a huge range of ways to travel.

