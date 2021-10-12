Freestyle Skiing 101: Venues

The boys that are the Bunch - known for doing things a little differently - are dipping their hands into the game of making skis. | 1000 Skis photo. For those of you who have been paying attention to the weird corner of skiing that is the Bunch, you might have noticed some murmurs about Alex Hackel, Pär ‘Peyben’ Hägglund, Magnus Granér and Lucas Stål Madison switching up their ski sponsors this year. Well, the news is true, but there’s a whole lot more. The youthful skiing visionaries, known for their aesthetically pleasing short films and disdain for skiing with poles, decided to go all in and start their own ski brand. Enter 1000 Skis, a brand-new outfit from Sweden that’s dedicated to changing the way the ski industry works. In the words of Hägglund, 1000 Skis is “a brand for contemporary skiers.” So, they’re making their own skis? Cool. But what’s really cool is how it’s being done. The brand wants to find a solution to the problem of sustainability in skiing, and share what they learn with the world.

SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO