Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter Gemma Laurence debuted back in 2019 with her full-length debut, Crooked Heart, introducing her delicate, heart-wrenching songwriting talents. Laurence has spent much of the intervening months on the coast of Maine, holed up amongst poetry and nature as she crafted her next set of tracks. Today she returns with the first taste of her upcoming sophomore album, her new single “Adrienne,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO