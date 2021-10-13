The privacy settings for WhatsApp’s About section was spotted

This tip avoiding people from adding you into their WhatsApp group works for both known and unknown contacts. Are you getting annoyed by people within your known contacts or even total stranger who – without any context nor explanation – added you into their WhatsApp group? While you can eventually quit the group if turned out the group is just another time waster, but what if you can prevent yourself from getting added into their WhatsApp group in the first place? Turn out, there’s such option inside WhatsApp and with this article, I would like to share this with the rest of you, so you won’t get annoyed anymore getting randomly added into WhatsApp group.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO