CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

The privacy settings for WhatsApp’s About section was spotted

By Allan
nunewsindustry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhatsApp Privacy Settings update: users will soon be able to hide their profile’s About section from certain contacts. Over the last few months, WhatsApp has been working on various new features, including improved multi-device support, encrypted chat backups on the cloud, bespoke privacy settings, and much more. The encrypted messaging service is currently working on introducing the option to hide a user’s About section of their profile from specific contacts.

nunewsindustry.com

Comments / 0

Related
itechpost.com

Concerned About Your Privacy With Targeted Facebook Ads? Here's How to Stop FB From Tracking Your Data

Facebook Ads can be very helpful in times of searching for our particular needs, however, they can also be shockingly accurate in leading you towards your searches. The social media giant has developed a targeted Facebook Ads feature that allows marketers to be in front of their targeted audience using Facebook's data. Marketers using the platform can target audiences on Facebook with a dozen different ad formats, and made possible by numerous ad targeting parameters.
INTERNET
idropnews.com

Everything You Need to Know About Google’s Privacy Budget

Nowadays, companies are so good at gathering information that they know your devices better than you know them yourself. There is so much they can find out about you, which is both creepy and interesting. But mostly creepy. Fortunately, Google is making an effort to try and stop companies from...
INTERNET
Ubergizmo

WhatsApp’s Outage Is Telegram’s Gain

If you’ve been following the news, chances are you’ve heard about or experienced the outage that Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram went through. While it was only down for a few hours, given the millions of people using these apps, those few hours felt like an eternity of not being able to send or receive messages.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Android#Whatsapp Privacy Settings#Profile Photos
pocketnow.com

WhatsApp starts testing encrypted backup, custom privacy settings

WhatsApp is probably one of the most used messaging apps on planet Earth. You must have seen ads or promoted posts from WhatsApp saying it’s end-to-end encrypted. Even though the chat and the local backup WhatsApp generates is end-to-end encrypted, the cloud backup WhatsApp creates is not. The company recently announced that it is working to bring encrypted cloud backup, and now the feature has been spotted for the first in a while.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

What we really think about the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outage

Unless you’re living under a rock, you know Facebook and all of its services, including WhatsApp and Instagram, were down for over 6 hours yesterday. The outage, which started around 11:40 AM EDT, lasted till around 7:30 PM. During these seven hours, a part of the internet (and by a part, I mean a big chunk of it) went dark. Businesses were affected, people were not able to communicate, and the day as a whole quite turned out to be a dark day for the internet.
INTERNET
Fortune

What most people miss about WhatsApp

This is the web version of raceAhead, Fortune’s daily newsletter on race, culture, and inclusive leadership. To get it delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here. Fortune's Most Powerful Women are here! Also: What race is a kidney, how to better attract young, first-gen talent, and do you value peace over truth? Plus, a bonus track from our colleague Jonathan Vanian on why the diaspora communities who rely on WhatsApp are at risk.
INTERNET
jilaxzone.com

WhatsApp privacy tips: here’s how to avoid getting added into WhatsApp group automatically without your consent

This tip avoiding people from adding you into their WhatsApp group works for both known and unknown contacts. Are you getting annoyed by people within your known contacts or even total stranger who – without any context nor explanation – added you into their WhatsApp group? While you can eventually quit the group if turned out the group is just another time waster, but what if you can prevent yourself from getting added into their WhatsApp group in the first place? Turn out, there’s such option inside WhatsApp and with this article, I would like to share this with the rest of you, so you won’t get annoyed anymore getting randomly added into WhatsApp group.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Trusted Reviews

WhatsApp backups are about to get way more secure

WhatsApp is now rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat back-ups to give users saving their conversations to the cloud a little more peace of mind. The announcement, made by under-fire Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, will mean users on Android and iOS users will be able to encrypt the backups before they’re uploaded to the cloud.
CELL PHONES
avast.com

Gen Z doesn't care about online privacy — but maybe they should

Here's how we can help guide and protect digital natives as they move into adulthood. Gen Z — the generation born between 1997 and 2012 — is the first generation to grow up as true digital natives. They’ve never lived in a time without the internet; some have never lived in a time without YouTube. Phones have always been something you carry around with you, not something hooked to the wall at home or at work. And social media is just part of being a teenager.
INTERNET
Four States Home Page

Facebook links won’t open in our articles? Here’s what to do

Earlier this year, Facebook discreetly implemented changes regarding opening links. When using the Facebook mobile app, users no longer have the option to open Facebook links, for example, in third-party browsers or external websites, including Four States Homepage. Meaning that if you were to click on a link to a Facebook URL in a Four […]
INTERNET
nunewsindustry.com

Microsoft has unveiled a new PWA Hub design for Edge 96

Microsoft has unveiled a new design feature for Edge 96, which is currently only available in the Edge Browser’s Canary channel. XDA developers cited, the new Progressive Web Apps (PWA) portal is now being tested with a subset of Microsoft Edge Canary users, where users can manage the web apps they’ve installed on their PC.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy