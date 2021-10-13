CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JPMorgan's 3Q profits rise, but low rates weigh on revenue

By KEN SWEET
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase posted a 24% jump in third-quarter profits on Wednesday, largely driven by one-time items that boosted its results, as the bank struggled to grow revenues with …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

BNY Mellon profits rise 1% on higher revenue for third quarter

This story will be updated. Bank of New York Mellon saw third-quarter profits edge up 1% in the third quarter on revenue that jumped 5% as fee income rose. The New York-based trust and custody giant earned $881 million, or $1.04 per share, in the three months ending Sept 30. That was up from $876 million, or 98 cents, in the same period last year.
MarketWatch

Kansas City Southern's stock slumps after profit misses expectations as volumes declined

Shares of Kansas City Southern slumped 1.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the railroad operator reported third-quarter profit that fell short of expectations, as auto plant shutdowns resulting semiconductor shortages, service interruptions from right-of-way blockages and increased regulation of shipments into Mexico led to a 3% decline in carload volumes. Net income fell to $156.1 million, or $1.71 a share, from $189.7 million, or $1.01 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to $2.02, below the FactSet consensus of $2.04. Revenue rose 12.8% to $744.0 million, above the FactSet consensus of $722.4 million. Operating expenses increased 26.8% to $492.1 million, including a 13.5% rise in compensation and benefits costs to $133.3 million and a 53.5% jump in fuel costs to $78.0 million. "We are encouraged that despite several commercial headwinds, our network is performing extremely well and we are delivering near record velocity and dwell," said Chief Executive Patrick Ottensmeyer. The stock has rallied 13.1% over the past three months through Monday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 7.1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has tacked on 3.8%.
Bitcoin investing could get boost from exchange-traded fund

NEW YORK (AP) — Interested in Bitcoin but don’t want to open a crypto trading account? Wall Street has something for you. ProShares said Monday it plans to launch the country’s first …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MarketWatch

J.B. Hunt's stock set to rally after profit, revenue rise above expectations

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. were indicated up about 1% in premarket trading Friday, after the trucking company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations, as growth in all business segments helped offset rising wage and truck purchase transportation costs and lack of network fluidity. Net income rose to $199.8 million, or $1.88 a share, from $125.5 million, or $1.18 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earning per share was $1.78. Revenue grew 27.2% to $3.14 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.02 billion. Operating expenses increased 25.0% to $2.87 billion, with wages and benefits costs growing 19.8% and rents and purchased transportation rising 28.5%. The stock has climbed 28.2% year to date, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has advanced 19.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has gained 14.1%.
MarketWatch

Prologis stock jumps after earnings beat expectations, amid record increases in market rents

Shares of Prologis Inc. rallied 1.7% toward a fifth straight gain Friday, after the real estate investment trust focused leasing logistics facilities reported third-quarter earnings that rose above expectations, and boosted its full-year outlook, amid record increases in market rents and valuations. Net income more than doubled to $722.0 million, or 97 cents a share, from $298.7 million, or 40 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Core funds from operations per share increased to $1.04 from 90 cents, beating the FactSet consensus of $1.03. Total revenue rose 9.3% to $1.18 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.04 billion....
Reuters

S&P 500 rises with growth stocks; JPMorgan a drag

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended higher on Wednesday, led by gains in shares of big growth names like Amazon.com and Microsoft, but JPMorgan shares fell and weighed on the index even though the bank beat earnings expectations. The S&P 500 briefly added to gains following...
Housing Wire

JPMorgan Chase reports jump in mortgage profits in Q3

JPMorgan Chase originated $46.1 billion worth of mortgages from July to September, up 5% from the previous quarter and up 43% year-over-year, the bank announced on Wednesday. Jeremy Barnum, chief financial officer at Chase, said during the company’s third quarter earnings call that the increase reflects “record purchase volume and share gains in the refi market.”
stockxpo.com

JPMorgan Profit Jumps on Reserve Release

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third-quarter profit rose 24%, the bank said Wednesday. The bank posted a profit of $11.69 billion, or $3.74 per share, up from $9.44 billion, or $2.92 per share, a year ago. That beat the $3 per share that analysts had expected, according to FactSet. The bank...
investing.com

JPMorgan Earnings beat, Revenue misses In Q3

Investing.com - JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) reported on Wednesday third quarter earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and revenue that fell short of expectations. JPMorgan announced earnings per share of $3.74 on revenue of $29.65B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $3 on revenue of $29.86B. JPMorgan shares are up 30% from...
sandiegouniontribune.com

American Airlines expects to post 3Q profit on federal aid

FORT WORTH, Texas — American Airlines expects to ramp up for the holidays and operate a busier schedule than it flew during the peak summer vacation season. The airline said Tuesday that it will operate more than 6,100 flights on the busiest days around the holidays. American gave the outlook...
investmentu.com

What is Revenue vs. Profit?

Two of the first financial metrics every investor wants to know about—and companies are apt to report—are revenue vs. profit. They are, after all, the two most important indicators of financial health. The more revenue a company sees, the more money it has coming through the door. The more money it keeps, the higher the profits it records.
InvestorPlace

3 Options Trades to Profit from Rising Interest Rates

Interest-rate movements ripple through the financial markets, boosting some areas while weighing on others. The recent inflation uptick and economic recovery have investors looking for the Federal Reserve to taper asset purchases and eventually start raising rates. While the pace will be gradual, and it may yet be a year or more before we get the first rate hike, markets are already beginning to price it in. To benefit from the new direction, we’re sharing three options trades that will profit.
MarketWatch

PepsiCo's stock gains after profit and revenue beat expectations, full-year outlook increased

Shares of PepsiCo Inc. edged up 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the snack and beverage giant reported third-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while gross margins declined, and provided an upbeat full-year outlook. Net income rose to $2.22 billion, or $1.60 a share, from $2.29 billion, or $1.65 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, core earnings per share came in at $1.79, above the FactSet consensus of $1.73. Revenue grew 11.6% to $20.19 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $19.39 billion, with growth seen in all categories. Cost of sales rose 15.2% to $9.39 billion, as gross margin declined to 53.5% from 54.9%. In North America, Frito-Lay revenue rose 6%, Quaker Foods revenue increased 2% and PepsiCo Beverages revenue grew 7%. For 2021, the company raised its growth outlook for organic revenue to 8% from 6%, and now expects "at least" 12% core EPS growth versus previous growth expectations of 12%. The stock has edged up 0.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.2%.
MarketWatch

Occidental Petroleum stock rallies after Truist analyst upgrades, boosts price target to Street high

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp. rallied 2.3% in premarket trading Monday, putting them on track to snap a five-day losing streak, after Truist analyst Neal Dingmann became Wall Street's most bullish on the oil and natural gas exploration and production company, citing expectations that record free cash flow will continue. Dingmann raised his rating to buy from hold. He raised his price target to $50, which implies a 58% gain off Friday's closing price of $31.66, from $35. That is now the highest price target among the 29 analysts surveyed by FactSet. "[W]e believe the company will soon discuss...
