Chucky Episode 2 Release Date and Spoilers
The first episode of ‘Chucky’ gets the ball rolling on the sinister goings-on at Hackensack. The episode establishes how hard Jake’s life is and the role Chucky begins to play in it. As the teenager has often taken harsh blows to his physical, emotional, and psychological self, Chucky stands up for him. But if you thought that this would help Jake stay out of trouble, you couldn’t be more wrong. Our recap section gives more information on the events of the opening episode of the series. And now, let us share with you all that you need to know before episode 2 arrives!thecinemaholic.com
Comments / 0