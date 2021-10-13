Word of Mouth: Sake in Brooklyn

For a growing number of drinkers, sake is an exciting new (but actually ancient) territory to explore. Essentially fermented rice alcohol, sake tends to be compared more often to wine, but its brewing process is much more similar to that of beer. It’s been brewed that way for thousands of years in Japan, calling upon a simple ingredient list of rice, water, yeast and koji. Each ingredient is integral to the taste of the final product. The water (an ingredient many might at first disregard) comprises as much as 80 percent of the finished sake, so the water source can dictate the “terroir” of the brew.