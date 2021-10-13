Dust Prophet share their playlist (Opeth, Ministry, Prong)

The Hiss Golden Messenger leader presses on with the help of some sweet Jamaican sounds. I’ve listened to a lot of music in the past year and a half, and most of it was reggae. Specifically, the songs I listened to were of the roots or devotional Rastafarian variety, recorded roughly between 1970-1985 in and around Kingston, Jamaica, but sometimes also in small, makeshift studios in Toronto or New York City. I’ve been drawn to reggae music since the day I ditched high school with my friend Aaron Thompson and he played me his brother’s copy of Burning Spear’s Marcus Garvey while we smoked cigarettes around his pool. In retrospect, it was a bit like tripping over the Rosetta Stone on my first day as an intern on an archeological dig. Marcus Garvey remains, in my opinion, one of the high-water marks of recorded music—a hauntingly melodic, joyfully righteous, deeply funky elegy on slavery, liberation, joy and faith. A bell was rung that day that continues to vibrate through my life.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO