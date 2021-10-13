CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Swiss Maid’: Del Shannon Hits With A Miss

By Paul Sexton
Cover picture for the articleDel Shannon must have been having mixed emotions in the autumn of 1962. After his huge initial success with “Runaway” and “Hats Off To Larry,” he’d gone distinctly off the boil in the US, with four consecutive singles that failed to make the Top 20. One of them, “Cry Myself To Sleep,” barely made the Hot 100 at all. The major consolation was that in the UK, the singer-writer from Coopersville, Michigan could do very little wrong.

