Let the Battle Rounds continue! Sister trio KCK3 is facing off against 20-year-old Florida singer Ryleigh Plank on tonight's all-new episode of The Voice, and based on this exclusive sneak peek clip, coach Ariana Grande is going to have a tough time picking a winner. As fans of the NBC competition series may recall, KCK3 first caught Ariana's eye when the three sisters—Kyla, Chelsea and Kaitlynn—had the guts to perform her own song "No Tears Left to Cry" during the Blind Auditions. As for Ryleigh, she wowed Ariana (and fellow coach Kelly Clarkson!) with a breathtaking rendition of Demi Lovato's "Anyone." In the below preview, the contestants are competing while...

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 HOURS AGO